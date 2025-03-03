Miss Kappa Alpha Psi 2025 Pageant – Presented by the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Join us for a night of poise, grace, and excellence as the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. presents our annual Miss Kappa Alpha Psi Pageant! Witness the elegance, intelligence, and talent of phenomenal women competing for the crown, all while celebrating service, leadership, and empowerment.

Join us for a night of poise, grace, and excellence as the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. presents our annual Miss Kappa Alpha Psi Pageant! Witness the elegance, intelligence, and talent of phenomenal women competing for the crown, all while celebrating service, leadership, and empowerment.

More details...