Miss Keystone State Rodeo

Hosted by

Miss Keystone State Rodeo

About this event

Miss Keystone State Rodeo Application 2027

1150 Camp Hill Byp

Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

Miss Contestant Application Fee
$400

This ticket is for a Miss Contestant who did NOT attend our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant must be between the ages of 18-26 years old.

Miss Contestant - CLINIC Discount
$350

This ticket is for a Miss Contestant who attended our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant will be between the ages of 18-26 years old.

Miss Teen Contestant
$300

This ticket is for a Miss Teen Contestant who did NOT attend our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant must be between the ages of 13-17 years old.

Miss Teen Contestant- CLINIC Discount
$250

This ticket is for a Miss Teen Contestant who attended our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant will be between the ages of 13-17 years old.

Lil Miss Contestant
$200

This ticket is for a Lil Miss Contestant who did NOT attend our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant must be between the ages of 10-12 years old.

Lil Miss Contestant- CLINIC Discount
$150

This ticket is for a Lil Miss Contestant who attended our clinic in February of 2026. This contestant will be between the ages of 10-12 years old.

Lil Miss Contestant- EXHIBITION CONTESTANT
$100

This ticket is for exhibition contestants between the ages of 10-12.

Miss EXHIBITION CONTESTANT
$200

This ticket is for exhibition contestants between the ages of 18-26

Miss Teen EXHIBITION CONTESTANT
$150

This ticket is for exhibition contestants between the ages of 13-17

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!