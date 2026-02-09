Miss Kitsap Fair & Stampede Legacy Gala Auction

Elevate your event with top-notch DJ and audio services! This voucher entitles you to professional DJ/Audio services for one event, with a value of up to $800. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, birthday party, or any special occasion, our experienced DJs will create the perfect atmosphere with a customized playlist and state-of-the-art audio equipment. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your event unforgettable! Terms & Conditions: Valid for one event only. Cannot be combined with other offers. Booking subject to availability. Expires 6/01/2027.