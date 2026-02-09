Hosted by

Kitsap Fair And Stampede Association

About this event

Miss Kitsap Fair & Stampede Legacy Gala Auction

Silent Auction- Cutco Scissors
$20

Starting bid

Value 150.00 donated by Land Title

Silent Auction- Game Night
$45

Starting bid

Value 125.00 donated by Brenda Rogers

Silent Auction- Scentsy Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Nicole Prather- Value $78.00

Silent Auction- Facial
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Honeybell Esthetics Kendall Bell- Value $130

Silent Auction- Freeze Dried Candy Basket
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Erica Morse- Value ???

Silent Auction- Bethel Saloon Basket
$1

Starting bid

BSB Basket- Value?

(Silent Auction) Jam a Plenty Basket
$1

Starting bid

Jam a Plenty: cherry, lingonberry, blackberry, strawberry, Huckleberry, raspberry, and grape jelly. Value- 130.00

(Silent Auction) WHBR Basket
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Rhianna Guevera- Value ???

(Silent Auction) Flaming Hot Basket
$1

Starting bid

Flaming Hot: ghost pepper pickles, ghost pepper jelly, peach habanero jelly, Jalapeño peach jelly. Value- 70.00

(Silent Auction) Night Cap Basket
$1

Starting bid

 Night Cap: rooster whiskey glasses, bottle of Pendleton, and cigars. Value- $75

Glow Co
$1

Starting bid

Spray Tan Package- Value?

(Silent Auction) Pickled Pleasure
$1

Starting bid

Pickled Pleasure: Jalapeño, beets, green beans, carrots, garlic, and regular pickles. Value: 100.00

(SL) Camp Union Basket
$1

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Card and Swag basket Donated by Liz at Camp Union Saloon

(Silent Auction) Cozy Morning Basket
$1

Starting bid

 Cozy Morning: plush throw blanket, 2 matching mug/coaster set, 1lb ground coffee, and biscuit treats. Value $60.00

Fire Starter Basket
$1

Starting bid

Value $30.00

Rodeo Quincy Jeans & Wild Rag
$1

Starting bid

Value $150.00

Dessert Auction- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheese Cake
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Chocolate Chip Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Blackberry Crumble
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Salted Carmel Cupcakes
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Strawberry Cupcakes
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Chocolate Cake
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Lemon Raspberry Cake
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Fun Fetti Cake
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Sugar Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Dessert Auction- Apple Pie
$20

Starting bid

(Live Auction) 1 Black Fox Fur Quiver
$200

Starting bid

Value $200.00

(Live Auction) 4 Wildlife Glass decanter set
$500

Starting bid

4 Wildlife Glass decanter set with 2 different 5ths of whiskey/bourbon.

(Live Auction) Alderbrook Resort Get-Away
$585

Starting bid

1 night stay in a luxurious courtside view room. Paired with a $300 gift card to be used at Alderbrook during the stay.

Partially donated by Alderbrook. 

Value $585


(Live Auction) Pendleton whiskey basket
$200

Starting bid

Including 

Whiskey, glasses, shot glass and ice mold

Value $200 



(Live Auction) Skamania Lodge Retreat
$700

Starting bid

1 Night stay for two in a Forest View room. Paired with a $300 gift card to be used at the lodge during the stay.

Partially donated by Skamania Lodge.

Value $700

(Live Auction) Gardner Events LLC Sound Package
$800

Starting bid

Exclusive DJ/Audio Services Voucher

  • Elevate your event with top-notch DJ and audio services! This voucher entitles you to professional DJ/Audio services for one event, with a value of up to $800. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, birthday party, or any special occasion, our experienced DJs will create the perfect atmosphere with a customized playlist and state-of-the-art audio equipment. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your event unforgettable! Terms & Conditions: Valid for one event only. Cannot be combined with other offers. Booking subject to availability. Expires 6/01/2027.
(Live Auction) Cloverleaf Pizza For a Year
$285

Starting bid

A pizza punch card valued at $285 getting you one free pizza a month through the year! 


(Live Auction) Two Seattle Sounders Game Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday April 12 at 6pm- Seats are in section 146, Row A, Seats 14-15 Donated by Chad Ashby Valued at $80.00


(Live Auction) Carrie Carollo Basket
$1

Starting bid

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(Live Auction) Rachel Fisk- English Riding Lessons
$1

Starting bid

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(Live Auction) Mariners Game Tickets- Joe Emel
$1

Starting bid

Two Mariners Game Tickets with a Baseball Themed Basket

(Live Auction) One Week Rental of a Bobcat E35MX
$1

Starting bid

One Week Rental of a Bobcat E35 MX- Donated by Sherlock Equipment Value- 1,629.14

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!