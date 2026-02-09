Miss Kitsap Fair & Stampede Legacy Gala Auction

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Value 150.00 donated by Land Title
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Value 125.00 donated by Brenda Rogers
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Donated by Nicole Prather- Value $78.00
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Donated by Honeybell Esthetics Kendall Bell- Value $130
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Donated by Erica Morse- Value ???
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BSB Basket- Value?
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Jam a Plenty: cherry, lingonberry, blackberry, strawberry, Huckleberry, raspberry, and grape jelly. Value- 130.00
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Donated by Rhianna Guevera- Value ???
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Flaming Hot: ghost pepper pickles, ghost pepper jelly, peach habanero jelly, Jalapeño peach jelly. Value- 70.00
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Night Cap: rooster whiskey glasses, bottle of Pendleton, and cigars. Value- $75
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Spray Tan Package- Value?
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Pickled Pleasure: Jalapeño, beets, green beans, carrots, garlic, and regular pickles. Value: 100.00
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$50.00 Gift Card and Swag basket Donated by Liz at Camp Union Saloon
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Cozy Morning: plush throw blanket, 2 matching mug/coaster set, 1lb ground coffee, and biscuit treats. Value $60.00
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Value $30.00
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Value $150.00
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Value $200.00
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4 Wildlife Glass decanter set with 2 different 5ths of whiskey/bourbon.
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1 night stay in a luxurious courtside view room. Paired with a $300 gift card to be used at Alderbrook during the stay.
Partially donated by Alderbrook.
Value $585
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Including
Whiskey, glasses, shot glass and ice mold
Value $200
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1 Night stay for two in a Forest View room. Paired with a $300 gift card to be used at the lodge during the stay.
Partially donated by Skamania Lodge.
Value $700
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Exclusive DJ/Audio Services Voucher
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A pizza punch card valued at $285 getting you one free pizza a month through the year!
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Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday April 12 at 6pm- Seats are in section 146, Row A, Seats 14-15 Donated by Chad Ashby Valued at $80.00
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Two Mariners Game Tickets with a Baseball Themed Basket
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One Week Rental of a Bobcat E35 MX- Donated by Sherlock Equipment Value- 1,629.14
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