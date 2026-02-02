Lane County Women's Scholarship Program

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Lane County Women's Scholarship Program

About this event

Sales closed

Auction - Miss Lane County 2026

Sunriver 3-Night Stay item
Sunriver 3-Night Stay
$400

Starting bid

Free 3-nights* in a Tennis Village condo in Sunriver, OR. 1,580 sq. ft. 2bd, 2 bath, sleeps 6. Pet friendly.

$1200-$2000 Value (depending on time of year booked)


*Subject to availability

Restricted Dates (not able to use on these dates): June 1- August 15, December 20 - January 2

To be used before May 1, 2027

Arbora Medical Spa item
Arbora Medical Spa
$250

Starting bid

Radiant Crown Package This package celebrates women who rise — radiant, rooted, and unstoppable. A perfect gift for any mother, educator, or fierce community leader.

$600 Value

1 Diamond Glow Mini Facial

1 IPL session for face

1 Laser hair removal session for upper lip and chin

Glam Goddess Lolo item
Glam Goddess Lolo
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care experience with this bundle from licensed esthetician Lauren Spencer of Glam Goddess Lolo and proud 2026 Miss Lane County lash sponsor.

$300 Value

Full set of lash extensions or $75 toward any service

Professional Hale & Hush skincare

Bushbalm ingrown hair oil & exfoliating scrub kit

LBLA lash sleep mask

Lash aftercare kit (cleanser, cleansing brush & spoolie in cosmetic bag)

Self-care treats and extras

Beer Tasting & Tour item
Beer Tasting & Tour
$50

Starting bid

Falling Sky Brewery private tour and tasting with the brewmaster

Pilsner (4 cans)

Snacks

Valued at $130

Date Night item
Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Cornucopia gift card ($25)

Cinemark Go gift card ($50)

Burrito Amigos ($25)

Dutch Bros ($25)

Valued at $125

Dinner at Home item
Dinner at Home
$50

Starting bid

Large Soho Loft soup pot

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Garlic Focaccine

Penne Noodles

Spaghetti Noodles

Tuscan Bean Soup Mix

Alfredo Sauce

Vodka Marina sauce

Kitchen Towels

Wooden Spoons

Red Pot Holders

Biscoff Cookies

Valued at $150

Puppy Love item
Puppy Love
$40

Starting bid

Stuffed Fox Toy

Wag and Woof Toys

Blue Buffalo Doggy Treats

Doggy Wipes

Doggy Shampoo

Dry Doggy Shampoo

Puppy Waste bags

Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover

Valued at $110

Girls Just Want to Have Fun item
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
$35

Starting bid

Artwork made by Sessa Art Studios

One 11x14 framed print "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

30 5x7 Assorted Folding Greeting Cards

Valued at $190

Daffodil Books item
Daffodil Books
$30

Starting bid

Novel/puzzle that is a puzzle of the book

Laptop cover

Soho Loft personal teapot

Tea/coffee cup with lid

Pair of socks

Bookmark

Pair of pierced dagger earrings

$10 gift certificate to O'My Mini Donuts

$10 gift certificate to Daffodil Books

Valued at $125

Quiet Time item
Quiet Time
$30

Starting bid

Journal

Laptop Cover

Romantasy Coloring Book

Artist Coloring Pencils

Loose Tea

Raspberry Cookies

Candle

Valued at $130

Fresh Roast Coffee LLC item
Fresh Roast Coffee LLC
$25

Starting bid

Tea Sampler (120 tea bags)

Organic Guatemala Huehuetenanago drip ground coffee

Organic Peru drip ground coffee

Stainless Steel Brew Basket

Mug

Valued at $90

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