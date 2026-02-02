Auction - Miss Lane County 2026

Free 3-nights* in a Tennis Village condo in Sunriver, OR. 1,580 sq. ft. 2bd, 2 bath, sleeps 6. Pet friendly.

$1200-$2000 Value (depending on time of year booked)





*Subject to availability

Restricted Dates (not able to use on these dates): June 1- August 15, December 20 - January 2

To be used before May 1, 2027