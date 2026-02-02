Auction - Miss Lane County 2026

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Starting bid
Free 3-nights* in a Tennis Village condo in Sunriver, OR. 1,580 sq. ft. 2bd, 2 bath, sleeps 6. Pet friendly.
$1200-$2000 Value (depending on time of year booked)
*Subject to availability
Restricted Dates (not able to use on these dates): June 1- August 15, December 20 - January 2
To be used before May 1, 2027
Starting bid
Radiant Crown Package This package celebrates women who rise — radiant, rooted, and unstoppable. A perfect gift for any mother, educator, or fierce community leader.
$600 Value
1 Diamond Glow Mini Facial
1 IPL session for face
1 Laser hair removal session for upper lip and chin
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care experience with this bundle from licensed esthetician Lauren Spencer of Glam Goddess Lolo and proud 2026 Miss Lane County lash sponsor.
$300 Value
Full set of lash extensions or $75 toward any service
Professional Hale & Hush skincare
Bushbalm ingrown hair oil & exfoliating scrub kit
LBLA lash sleep mask
Lash aftercare kit (cleanser, cleansing brush & spoolie in cosmetic bag)
Self-care treats and extras
Starting bid
Falling Sky Brewery private tour and tasting with the brewmaster
Pilsner (4 cans)
Snacks
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Cornucopia gift card ($25)
Cinemark Go gift card ($50)
Burrito Amigos ($25)
Dutch Bros ($25)
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Large Soho Loft soup pot
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Garlic Focaccine
Penne Noodles
Spaghetti Noodles
Tuscan Bean Soup Mix
Alfredo Sauce
Vodka Marina sauce
Kitchen Towels
Wooden Spoons
Red Pot Holders
Biscoff Cookies
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Stuffed Fox Toy
Wag and Woof Toys
Blue Buffalo Doggy Treats
Doggy Wipes
Doggy Shampoo
Dry Doggy Shampoo
Puppy Waste bags
Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Artwork made by Sessa Art Studios
One 11x14 framed print "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"
30 5x7 Assorted Folding Greeting Cards
Valued at $190
Starting bid
Novel/puzzle that is a puzzle of the book
Laptop cover
Soho Loft personal teapot
Tea/coffee cup with lid
Pair of socks
Bookmark
Pair of pierced dagger earrings
$10 gift certificate to O'My Mini Donuts
$10 gift certificate to Daffodil Books
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Journal
Laptop Cover
Romantasy Coloring Book
Artist Coloring Pencils
Loose Tea
Raspberry Cookies
Candle
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Tea Sampler (120 tea bags)
Organic Guatemala Huehuetenanago drip ground coffee
Organic Peru drip ground coffee
Stainless Steel Brew Basket
Mug
Valued at $90
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