Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador Program's Silent Auction

600 Town Center Pkwy, Lino Lakes, MN 55014, USA (on Sunday, August 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM)
Starting bid
QTY (1) Variety package from Bent Paddle Brewing, including 3 x 750mL Bent Paddle crowlers, a Frost River upcycled zippered pouch, $15 Gift Cards to Duluth Pottery and Superior Thread Collective and a $25 Gift Card to The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants ( Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse, Corktown Deli)
QTY (4) North Shore Scenic Railroad Excursion Passes
QTY (4) Tickets, 2 Adult, 2 Children, for the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth
Total Value: $250
Starting bid
QTY (2) Children's Theatre tickets to your choice of performances!
Value: $120
Starting bid
QTY (2) Grand Slam Passes - includes 3 hours of unlimited laser tag or play zone, plus unlimited mini golf & unlimited bumper cars
QTY (3) Nutty Professor Passes - includes laser tag, bumper cars, mini bowling, laser maze, and ballocity
Value: $150
Starting bid
QTY (2) Renaissance MN Festival Tickets for admission.
Starting bid
QTY (2) Tickets to a movie of your choice at Emagine movie theatre in White Bear
QTY (1) Kwik Trip gift card for $25.
Starting bid
QTY (2) MN State Fair passes for your day of choice.
Starting bid
QTY (1) $25 Malmborg's gift card, located, right off of 125th Street in Blaine.
Starting bid
QTY (1) $50 dollar gift card to Pryes Brewing Company.
QTY (1) Fernweh Package, which includes 4 free beverages of choice, and a growler full of Utepil beer.
Value: $100
Starting bid
QTY (1) $250 gift certificate to R.F. Moeller's Jewelry
Starting bid
QTY (1) Voucher for two for a 45 or 80 minute scenic boat tour on Taylors Falls.
Starting bid
QTY (2) tickets for a dinner and show of your choice at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Please note the exclusions on the ticket that apply.
Starting bid
QTY (2) $25 gift cards for Bill's Superette in Lino Lakes.
Starting bid
QTY (1) $100 voucher for Tria Restaurant, located in North Oaks
Starting bid
QTY (1) Cooler bag
QTY (3) Free 22 Oz Lemonade cards
QTY (2) Free Box Combo Cards
QTY (1) Free Kids Combo
QTY (1) $25 Casey's Gift Card
QTY (1) shirt
QTY (1) Cane's dog
QTY (1) chapstick
QTY (1) Can Coozie
Starting bid
QTY (4) Minnesota Zoo Tickets
Starting bid
QTY (2) Single Day Admission Ticket for 2025 Season. Not valid for ValleyScare.
Starting bid
QTY (2) Tickets to the Minnesota Orchestra, concert of your choosing.
QTY (4) Tickets to the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
Starting bid
QTY (1) $50 Gift card to MC Tap house in Lino Lakes
QTY (5) Free Sandwich Cards for Jersey Mikes
Starting bid
QTY (2) Tickets to the home opener for the PWHL Frost Game
Starting bid
QTY (1) $25 gift card to Portillo's
QTY (5) Free sandwich cards to Jersey Mikes
QTY (1) $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card
Starting bid
QTY (1) $25 gift card to The Tavern on Main (8001 Lake Dr, Lino Lakes, MN 55014)
Starting bid
QTY (5) Ultimate Car Wash Gift Card for Kwik Trip
