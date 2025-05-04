Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador Program's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Northern Shore Getaway
$50

Starting bid

QTY (1) Variety package from Bent Paddle Brewing, including 3 x 750mL Bent Paddle crowlers, a Frost River upcycled zippered pouch, $15 Gift Cards to Duluth Pottery and Superior Thread Collective and a $25 Gift Card to The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants ( Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse, Corktown Deli)


QTY (4) North Shore Scenic Railroad Excursion Passes


QTY (4) Tickets, 2 Adult, 2 Children, for the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth


Total Value: $250

Children's Theatre Tickets
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Children's Theatre tickets to your choice of performances!

Value: $120

Grand Slam + Fun Lab Passes
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Grand Slam Passes - includes 3 hours of unlimited laser tag or play zone, plus unlimited mini golf & unlimited bumper cars

QTY (3) Nutty Professor Passes - includes laser tag, bumper cars, mini bowling, laser maze, and ballocity

Value: $150

Renaissance Festival Passes
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Renaissance MN Festival Tickets for admission.


Movie Nite!
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Tickets to a movie of your choice at Emagine movie theatre in White Bear

QTY (1) Kwik Trip gift card for $25.


MN State Fair Passes
$10

Starting bid

QTY (2) MN State Fair passes for your day of choice.


Malmborg's Gardening Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) $25 Malmborg's gift card, located, right off of 125th Street in Blaine.

Minneapolis Brewery Package
$25

Starting bid

QTY (1) $50 dollar gift card to Pryes Brewing Company.

QTY (1) Fernweh Package, which includes 4 free beverages of choice, and a growler full of Utepil beer.

Value: $100

R.F. Moeller Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

QTY (1) $250 gift certificate to R.F. Moeller's Jewelry

Taylor Falls Scenic Boat Tour
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) Voucher for two for a 45 or 80 minute scenic boat tour on Taylors Falls.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Dinner and a Show
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) tickets for a dinner and show of your choice at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Please note the exclusions on the ticket that apply.

Bill's Superette Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

QTY (2) $25 gift cards for Bill's Superette in Lino Lakes.

Tria Dinner
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) $100 voucher for Tria Restaurant, located in North Oaks

Cane's & Casey's
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) Cooler bag

QTY (3) Free 22 Oz Lemonade cards

QTY (2) Free Box Combo Cards

QTY (1) Free Kids Combo

QTY (1) $25 Casey's Gift Card

QTY (1) shirt

QTY (1) Cane's dog

QTY (1) chapstick

QTY (1) Can Coozie

Minnesota Zoo Tickets
$10

Starting bid

QTY (4) Minnesota Zoo Tickets

Valleyfair
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Single Day Admission Ticket for 2025 Season. Not valid for ValleyScare.


See The Arts!
$25

Starting bid

QTY (2) Tickets to the Minnesota Orchestra, concert of your choosing.

QTY (4) Tickets to the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

MC Taps and Jersey Mikes
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) $50 Gift card to MC Tap house in Lino Lakes

QTY (5) Free Sandwich Cards for Jersey Mikes

PWHL Frost Hockey Game
$10

Starting bid

QTY (2) Tickets to the home opener for the PWHL Frost Game

Portillo's and Subs
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) $25 gift card to Portillo's

QTY (5) Free sandwich cards to Jersey Mikes

QTY (1) $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card

Dinner at The Tavern
$10

Starting bid

QTY (1) $25 gift card to The Tavern on Main (8001 Lake Dr, Lino Lakes, MN 55014)

Car Wash Package
$25

Starting bid

QTY (5) Ultimate Car Wash Gift Card for Kwik Trip

