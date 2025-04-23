Miss Nigeria Michigan USA 2025

Brand Ambassador Partnership: Collaboration with our Winning Queen for select promotional activities.. Event Signage: Logo Recognition on Contestant Impact Projects and inclusion in press materials., All Access VIP Experience: Premiere Reserved table for 10 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag Digital Presence: Feature on our website's homepage with a clickable link to your site, and dedicated posts and stories on our social media platforms. Advertising: Full-page in the official program booklet Commemorative Plaque: Recognition award presented during the event