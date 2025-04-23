Miss Nigeria Michigan USA 2025

Must be bought with a student email address.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to table seating and complimentary refreshments experience.
Vip Experience and Special recognition and MNM Swag
Brand Ambassador Partnership: Collaboration with our Winning Queen for select promotional activities.. Event Signage: Logo Recognition on Contestant Impact Projects and inclusion in press materials., All Access VIP Experience: Premiere Reserved table for 10 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag Digital Presence: Feature on our website's homepage with a clickable link to your site, and dedicated posts and stories on our social media platforms. Advertising: Full-page in the official program booklet Commemorative Plaque: Recognition award presented during the event
All Access VIP Experience: Reserved table for 6 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag. Digital Presence: Logo and link on our website's sponsor page. Social media Stories mention Advertising: Full-page in the official program booklet Commemorative Certificate: Recognition certificate presented during the event.
All Access VIP Experience: Reserved table for 4 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag. Digital Presence: Logo on our website's sponsor page. Advertising: Full - page in the official program booklet Spotlight Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event
Full page full color Deadline August 25
1/4th of a full page in full color. Deadline August 25
