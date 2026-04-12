Miss Nigeria Michigan USA

Hosted by

Miss Nigeria Michigan USA

About this event

Miss Nigeria Michigan USA 2026

25335 W Nine Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48033, USA

General Admission - Early Bird
$30
Available until Jul 6

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Student/Youth Admission
$20
Available until Jul 6

Must be bought with a student email address.

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP Admission
$75

Grants premium entry with access to table seating and complimentary refreshments experience.

All-Access Admission
$100

Vip Experience and Special recognition and MNM Swag

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

Brand Ambassador Partnership: Collaboration with our Winning Queen for select promotional activities.. Event Signage: Logo Recognition on Contestant Impact Projects and inclusion in press materials., All Access VIP Experience: Premiere Reserved table for 10 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag Digital Presence: Feature on our website's homepage with a clickable link to your site, and dedicated posts and stories on our social media platforms. Advertising: Full-page in the official program booklet Commemorative Plaque: Recognition award presented during the event

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

All Access VIP Experience: Reserved table for 6 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag. Digital Presence: Logo and link on our website's sponsor page. Social media Stories mention Advertising: Full-page in the official program booklet Commemorative Certificate: Recognition certificate presented during the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

All Access VIP Experience: Reserved table for 4 guests at the main event, complimentary refreshments and MNM Swag. Digital Presence: Logo on our website's sponsor page. Advertising: Full - page in the official program booklet Spotlight Recognition: Acknowledgment during the event

Full Page advert - MNM 2025 Souviner Booklet
$100

Full page full color
Deadline July 15

Quarter Page advert - MNM 2025 Souviner
$50

1/4th of a full page in full color.
Deadline July 15

Send your name and number to [email protected]

Vendor Table
$100

Send your name and number to [email protected]

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