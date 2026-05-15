Miss Escondido Pageant/North County Pageants

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Miss Escondido Pageant/North County Pageants

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Miss Rancho Bernardo Scholarship Program / North County Pageants

Crowning Sponsor
$2,500

Become the Presenting sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

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Royal Sponsor
$1,000

Become the Royal sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

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Community Sponsor
$500

Become the Community sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

0
Friend of Miss RB Sponsor
$250

Become the Friend of RB sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

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Gift Basket Sponsor
$150

Become the Gift Basket sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

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Donate any amount to the Miss RB Scholarship Program
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

We appreciate any amount - it all helps!

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Crown and Sash
$500

Become the Crown and Sash sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.

0
Business Card Ad
$50

Put your business card into our pageant program

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Quarter page Ad
$100

Put a 1/4 page ad into our pageant program

0
Half page ad
$175

Put a half page ad into our pageant program

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Full page Ad
$300

Put a full page ad into our pageant program

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Shout Out
$20

Email up to 150 character shout out to your favorite contestant. please email to [email protected]

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Contestant Entry
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Covers contestant entry - please list name of contestant when prompted.

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Scholarship Add-On for Miss
$100

Add to our Miss Rancho Bernardo Scholarship

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Scholarship Add-On Teen
$100

Add to our Miss Teen Scholarship

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Scholarship Add-On Jr. Teen
$100

Add to our Jr. Teen Scholarship

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Add a donation for Miss Escondido Pageant/North County Pageants

$

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