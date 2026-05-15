Miss Rancho Bernardo Scholarship Program / North County Pageants

Offered by
About this shop
Become the Presenting sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
Become the Royal sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
Become the Community sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
Become the Friend of RB sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
Become the Gift Basket sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
$
We appreciate any amount - it all helps!
Become the Crown and Sash sponsor by partnering with us to make this year's pageant the best ever.
Put your business card into our pageant program
Put a 1/4 page ad into our pageant program
Put a half page ad into our pageant program
Put a full page ad into our pageant program
$
Covers contestant entry - please list name of contestant when prompted.
Add to our Miss Rancho Bernardo Scholarship
Add to our Miss Teen Scholarship
Add to our Jr. Teen Scholarship
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!