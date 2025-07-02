Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2026 Pageant Entry Fees

Pay for your entry online! Please be sure to provide proof of online payment when submitting your application.
Teen Division Entry Fee
$250
Pay for your teen entry online! You can pay your stall fees online also, in one order. Please be sure to provide proof of online payment when submitting your application.
Stall Fees
$25
This is for ONE night, ONE horse. If you need additional nights or stalls, please purchase the total number of nights you will need. Shavings and bermuda hay will be provided, as well as stall cleaning.
Sweetheart Division Entry Fee
$100
Pay for your sweetheart entry online! Please be sure to provide proof of online payment when submitting your application.
State Queen Exhibition
$275
If you are a state queen, you can compete in an exhibition during our pageant! You will be able to participate in all aspects of the pageant. This fee includes the cost of your hotel room for 2 nights (Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27).
Social Media Ads
$50
Contestants can submit social media ad fees here. Cost is per ad. You can submit payment for up to 20 ads with this method. Alternatively, send checks to our mailing address on your application.
