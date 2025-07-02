Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2026 Pageant Entry Fees

If you are a state queen, you can compete in an exhibition during our pageant! You will be able to participate in all aspects of the pageant. This fee includes the cost of your hotel room for 2 nights (Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27).

If you are a state queen, you can compete in an exhibition during our pageant! You will be able to participate in all aspects of the pageant. This fee includes the cost of your hotel room for 2 nights (Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27).

More details...