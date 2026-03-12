Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership if for an educational scholarship awarded to our newly crowned Miss Sierra in August 2026.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership is for an educational scholarship awarded to our newly crowned Miss San Pedro Valley in August 2026.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership is a sponsorship of our Teens as they move to the next level of competition, promoting their Social Initiatives, learn leadership skills, and grow in confidence.
Valid until June 8, 2027
This membership is a sponsorship of our Little Miss Hummingbird mentorship program for young girls ages 4 - 13 announced during our competition in August 2026.
Valid until June 8, 2027
It is our goal that every young woman who participates in our program regardless of placement receives a scholarship. This membership will help us achieve that goal.
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