Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation

Offered by

Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation

About the memberships

Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation's Memberships

Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship
$2,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership if for an educational scholarship awarded to our newly crowned Miss Sierra in August 2026.

Miss San Pedro Valley Scholarship
$1,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership is for an educational scholarship awarded to our newly crowned Miss San Pedro Valley in August 2026.

Miss Sierra Vista & San Pedro Valley TEENS
$1,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership is a sponsorship of our Teens as they move to the next level of competition, promoting their Social Initiatives, learn leadership skills, and grow in confidence.

Little Miss Hummingbird
$1,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

This membership is a sponsorship of our Little Miss Hummingbird mentorship program for young girls ages 4 - 13 announced during our competition in August 2026.

A New Era in Pageantry
$500

Valid until June 8, 2027

It is our goal that every young woman who participates in our program regardless of placement receives a scholarship. This membership will help us achieve that goal.

Add a donation for Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!