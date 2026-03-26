Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation's Silent Auction

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Enjoy this unforgettable mountain getaway and decide between the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe or the world-class charm of Park City. Whether you prefer the crystal-clear waters and alpine scenery of Lake Tahoe or the premier skiing and vibrant culture of Park City, both destinations offer endless outdoor adventures, comfortable accommodations, and year-round activities. From hiking and skiing to fine dining and relaxation, your perfect mountain escape awaits.
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Experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado with a choice of properties in Breckenridge, Vail/Avon, Beaver Creek, or Winter Park. Each destination offers stunning mountain landscapes and a wealth of outdoor activities. Enjoy world-class skiing and snowboarding in Breckenridge, the charming alpine atmosphere of Vail/Avon, the luxury and tranquility of Beaver Creek, or the laid-back vibe and adventure opportunities in Winter Park. Whether you’re seeking thrilling winter sports, summer hiking, or simply relaxing in a picturesque mountain setting, Colorado promises an unforgettable escape tailored to your every desire.
Starting bid
Take your dream vacation and decide between the vibrant culture and beaches of Mexico, the family-friendly magic of Orlando, or the tropical paradise of the Bahamas. Each destination offers unique experiences, from exploring ancient ruins and sunbathing on stunning beaches to enjoying world-famous theme parks.
Starting bid
Take your dream vacation and decide between the vibrant culture and beaches of Mexico, the family-friendly magic of Orlando, or the tropical paradise of the Bahamas. Each destination offers unique experiences, from exploring ancient ruins and sunbathing on stunning beaches to enjoying world-famous theme parks.
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