Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation's Silent Auction

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado with a choice of properties in Breckenridge, Vail/Avon, Beaver Creek, or Winter Park. Each destination offers stunning mountain landscapes and a wealth of outdoor activities. Enjoy world-class skiing and snowboarding in Breckenridge, the charming alpine atmosphere of Vail/Avon, the luxury and tranquility of Beaver Creek, or the laid-back vibe and adventure opportunities in Winter Park. Whether you’re seeking thrilling winter sports, summer hiking, or simply relaxing in a picturesque mountain setting, Colorado promises an unforgettable escape tailored to your every desire.