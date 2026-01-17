Miss Stroud 2026 Sydney Arguello Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe & interview attire for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.
Supports the cost of the purchase of an Evening Gown for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello for the Miss Oklahoma competition.
Covers professional photography costs for headshots, marketing materials, and official state program book submissions.
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online
See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages
To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!