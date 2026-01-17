The Miss Route 66 Scholarship Organization

Miss Stroud 2026 Sydney Arguello Sponsorship Form

Miss Stroud Wardrobe Fund item
Miss Stroud Wardrobe Fund
$350

Supports the cost of the competition wardrobe & interview attire for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello to use during the week of Miss Oklahoma.

Miss Stroud's Evening Gown Donation
$500

Supports the cost of the purchase of an Evening Gown for Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello for the Miss Oklahoma competition.

Miss Stroud Official Media & Portfolio Sponsor
$300

Covers professional photography costs for headshots, marketing materials, and official state program book submissions.

Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello Full Page Colored Ad
$750

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

Miss Stroud Sydney Arguello Full Page Black & White Ad
$350

Ads of your business featured in the Official Miss Oklahoma Program Book are available both in person and online


See Example of Ad Pages Here: Salute Ad Pages


To pay by Credit Card directly to the Miss Oklahoma Organization: Salute Ad Credit Card Payments

