Miss Takes Trivia Night

General Admission for Miss Takes Film Club Trivia Night Get ready for a night full of trivia, laughter, and prizes! Join us for Miss Takes Film Club Trivia Night, where you can test your knowledge across film and a variety of fun topics! Grab a team of up to 4 people and compete for the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the night. But wait—there’s more! For even more chances to win, purchase raffle tickets to score our mystery prizes! Whether you’re a movie lover or just a trivia enthusiast, this is the event for you! Event Highlights: Teams of up to 4 people Fun rounds covering film and other trivia topics Prizes for the winning team Mystery raffle prizes for even more chances to win! Don't miss out—buy your tickets now and get ready for a night of fun and friendly competition! 🎬🍿🎉

General Admission for Miss Takes Film Club Trivia Night Get ready for a night full of trivia, laughter, and prizes! Join us for Miss Takes Film Club Trivia Night, where you can test your knowledge across film and a variety of fun topics! Grab a team of up to 4 people and compete for the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the night. But wait—there’s more! For even more chances to win, purchase raffle tickets to score our mystery prizes! Whether you’re a movie lover or just a trivia enthusiast, this is the event for you! Event Highlights: Teams of up to 4 people Fun rounds covering film and other trivia topics Prizes for the winning team Mystery raffle prizes for even more chances to win! Don't miss out—buy your tickets now and get ready for a night of fun and friendly competition! 🎬🍿🎉

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