Miss Teen Doral 2026 Grand Finale

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About this event
No noise makers (air horns, instruments, or weapons) are permitted. All ticket sales are final. No refunds.
No se permiten instrumentos para hacer ruido (bocinas de aire, instrumentos o armas). Todas las ventas de boletos son finales. No hay reembolsos.
No noise makers (air horns, instruments, or weapons) are permitted. All ticket sales are final. No refunds.
No se permiten instrumentos para hacer ruido (bocinas de aire, instrumentos o armas). Todas las ventas de boletos son finales. No hay reembolsos.
Puedes estar atras con las participantes durante el show. Entrarda directa sin hacer cola.
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