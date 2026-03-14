Due To Arts Inc

Hosted by

Due To Arts Inc

About this event

Miss Teen Doral 2026 Grand Finale

10955 SW 15th Terrace

Miami, FL 33199, USA

General Admission
$60

No noise makers (air horns, instruments, or weapons) are permitted. All ticket sales are final. No refunds.


No se permiten instrumentos para hacer ruido (bocinas de aire, instrumentos o armas). Todas las ventas de boletos son finales. No hay reembolsos.

General Admission (Discount)
$40

No noise makers (air horns, instruments, or weapons) are permitted. All ticket sales are final. No refunds.


No se permiten instrumentos para hacer ruido (bocinas de aire, instrumentos o armas). Todas las ventas de boletos son finales. No hay reembolsos.

Backstage Pass
$200

Puedes estar atras con las participantes durante el show. Entrarda directa sin hacer cola.

All Access Pass
$1,000

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