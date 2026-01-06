Miss Tennessee TriStars Application 2026

New sibling discount for 2026- $500 for the first registrant, $400 for each subsequent registrant. Only select this after you have registered one TriStar at the $500 price.

Full payment is due May 1st.





*if you have paid a $25 deposit, pay the remaining balance of a $375. If not, pay the full sibling registration fee of $400.

*Only select this after you have registered one TriStar at the $500 price.



