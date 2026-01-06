Miss Tennessee TriStars Application 2026

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Your remaining balance is due by May 1st.
Select this if you want to go ahead and pay the full participation fee. Due by May 1st.
New sibling discount for 2026- $500 for the first registrant, $400 for each subsequent registrant. Only select this after you have registered one TriStar at the $500 price.
Full payment is due May 1st.
*if you have paid a $25 deposit, pay the remaining balance of a $375. If not, pay the full sibling registration fee of $400.
*Only select this after you have registered one TriStar at the $500 price.
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