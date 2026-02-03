Miss United Legacy Business and Leadership Pageant

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the Miss United Legacy™ Business & Leadership Pageant & Awards experience. Includes seating for the program, networking opportunities, and celebration of women leaders making legacy impact.
Priority VIP seating, special recognition, premium viewing experience, and exclusive networking access with nominees, award recipients, and partners.
Reserved table seating for 8 guests. Perfect for organizations, families, and teams celebrating women in leadership and legacy. Premium group placement and recognition.
Reserved for official nominees and participants of the Miss United Legacy™ Pageant & Awards.
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