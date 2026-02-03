4 Knowledge Is Power Inc

Hosted by

4 Knowledge Is Power Inc

About this event

Miss United Legacy Business and Leadership Pageant

Orlando

FL, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy full access to the Miss United Legacy™ Business & Leadership Pageant & Awards experience. Includes seating for the program, networking opportunities, and celebration of women leaders making legacy impact.

VIP Legacy Seating
$175

Priority VIP seating, special recognition, premium viewing experience, and exclusive networking access with nominees, award recipients, and partners.

Legacy Table (8 Guests)
$700

Reserved table seating for 8 guests. Perfect for organizations, families, and teams celebrating women in leadership and legacy. Premium group placement and recognition.

Nominee / Participant Access
$20

Reserved for official nominees and participants of the Miss United Legacy™ Pageant & Awards.

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