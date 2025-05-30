Miss Valley of the Sun 2025 Local Registration

Teen Registration
$180

For Teens between 14-18

Miss Registration
$180

For Miss between 18-28.

Full Page Ad
$130

All candidates are required to sell or purchase one full page ad. Additional ads are strongly encouraged!

Little Miss Sunshine
$200

The Miss Valley of the Sun Little Sister Program is a fun and rewarding mentorship program to foster self-confidence, poise, friendship & leadership for girls between 4 and 12.

Hair & Make Up Reservation
$50

Limited Spots! Reserve your spot to bring your own professional HMU artist for competition day. Please note: artists must be licensed professionals—no moms, sisters, friends, etc. The fee covers MVOTS only and does not include your HMU artist’s cost. Schedule details will be sent after registration closes.

