Miss Valley of the Sun 2025 Local Registration

For Teens between 14-18
For Miss between 18-28.
All candidates are required to sell or purchase one full page ad. Additional ads are strongly encouraged!
The Miss Valley of the Sun Little Sister Program is a fun and rewarding mentorship program to foster self-confidence, poise, friendship & leadership for girls between 4 and 12.
Limited Spots! Reserve your spot to bring your own professional HMU artist for competition day. Please note: artists must be licensed professionals—no moms, sisters, friends, etc. The fee covers MVOTS only and does not include your HMU artist’s cost. Schedule details will be sent after registration closes.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing