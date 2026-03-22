Iota Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter Fines & Assessments Payment Portal

In accordance with Iota Zeta Sigma (IZS) Bylaws, Standing Rules, and Financial Policy FP10:



A $10.00 missed meeting fine will be assessed for absence from chapter meetings and specially called meetings.





Maintaining quorum is essential for conducting official chapter business and voting. If you are unable to attend a meeting, notification must be submitted within 48 hours of the meeting to both:





Basileus: [email protected]

Anti-Grammateus: [email protected]

Failure to provide timely notice may result in the absence being considered unexcused and subject to the applicable fine.





Total payments must correspond to the number of months covered.





All payments are final. No refunds will be issued.