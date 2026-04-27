Missing Man Sponsorship - D Day 82

Hosted by
About this event
France
10 left!
For sponsors who want to make an elevated commitment to the Missing Man Table tribute and the mission to bring America’s missing home.
Includes all Missing Man Honor Sponsor benefits, plus:
The table honors the missing.
The bourbon carries the history.
Your sponsorship helps move the mission forward.
10 left!
For sponsors who want to stand behind the Missing Man Table and help fund veteran-led POW/MIA search and recovery missions.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!