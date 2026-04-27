Tours of Duty

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Tours of Duty

About this event

Missing Man Sponsorship - D Day 82

Normandy

France

Missing Man Legacy Sponsorship item
Missing Man Legacy Sponsorship
$2,000

10 left!

For sponsors who want to make an elevated commitment to the Missing Man Table tribute and the mission to bring America’s missing home.

Includes all Missing Man Honor Sponsor benefits, plus:

  • Enhanced recognition as a Missing Man Legacy Sponsor
  • Expanded dedication opportunity on the tribute card
  • One commemorative D-Day bourbon recognition gift, subject to age verification, availability, and applicable alcohol laws

The table honors the missing.
The bourbon carries the history.
Your sponsorship helps move the mission forward.

Missing Man Honor Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

For sponsors who want to stand behind the Missing Man Table and help fund veteran-led POW/MIA search and recovery missions.

Includes:

  • Recognition as a Missing Man Honor Sponsor
  • Printed tribute card at the Missing Man Table at Château de Bernaville
  • Optional dedication in honor or memory of a veteran, POW/MIA, service member, unit, family member, or loved one
  • Photo documentation of the Missing Man Table tribute after the event
  • Commemorative certificate from Normandy recognizing your sponsorship
  • Online post-event recognition from Tours of Duty
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