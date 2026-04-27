Missing Man Sponsorship - D Day 82

For sponsors who want to make an elevated commitment to the Missing Man Table tribute and the mission to bring America’s missing home.

Includes all Missing Man Honor Sponsor benefits, plus:

Enhanced recognition as a Missing Man Legacy Sponsor

Expanded dedication opportunity on the tribute card

One commemorative D-Day bourbon recognition gift, subject to age verification, availability, and applicable alcohol laws

The table honors the missing.

The bourbon carries the history.

Your sponsorship helps move the mission forward.