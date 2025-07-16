CHPAA Mission 14 - Kampot Province, Cambodia (2026)

Cambodia
The mission fee helps cover essential expenses, including lodging (room & board), local transportation within Cambodia, and daily meals. This ensures all volunteers are safely accommodated and supported throughout the mission, allowing us to focus fully on serving the communities in need. Airfare to Cambodia is not included.
The mission fee helps cover essential expenses, including lodging (room & board), local transportation within Cambodia, and daily meals. This ensures all volunteers are safely accommodated and supported throughout the mission, allowing us to focus fully on serving the communities in need. Airfare to Cambodia is not included.
The mission fee helps cover essential expenses, including lodging (room & board), local transportation within Cambodia, and daily meals. This ensures all volunteers are safely accommodated and supported throughout the mission, allowing us to focus fully on serving the communities in need. It also includes a post-mission tour to explore local culture and enjoy sightseeing. Airfare to Cambodia is not included.
The mission fee helps cover essential expenses, including lodging (room & board), local transportation within Cambodia, and daily meals. This ensures all volunteers are safely accommodated and supported throughout the mission, allowing us to focus fully on serving the communities in need. It also includes a post-mission tour to explore local culture and enjoy sightseeing. Airfare to Cambodia is not included.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing