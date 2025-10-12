Mission 29 Volunteers

Select this option for a one night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, May 4 and checking out Tuesday, May 5
Select this option for a two night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, May 4 and checking out Wednesday, May 6
We begin set up at 2 PM for anyone interested in coming early. This volunteer opportunity during the banquet will be to assist Veterans, Guardians, and Guest with their table assignments, merchandise, and clean up after the event. It includes the banquet meal (which is why this ticket is $20 and discounted, regular cost is $30).
Help Veterans and Guardians staying at the Sheraton onto the shuttles alongside a MWHF Medic who will be on the flight.
Help Veterans and Guardians out of their vehicles alongside a MWHF Medic who will be on the flight. Give directions to get them safely inside the hangar.
Help Veterans and Guardians by giving them their lanyards. Instruct them to get their picture taken at the next station and that once they get out to DC the color of their lanyard corresponds with the color bus they will be getting on.
Help Veterans and Guardians by assisting them find their pairs before they can process through to lanyards..
Keep the pairs moving through the photo areas. Make sure their lanyard is showing their name and take anything out of their hands they don't want to be in the picture (backpacks, coats etc). Send them on to the goodie bag station.
Hand out the snack bags to everyone along with the "Mission Briefing" to the Veterans ONLY for their Mission. Instruct all those on flight to grab a breakfast and remind dietary to ask for their special meals.
One volunteer will stand by the Joe Foss statue to direct pairs towards the escalator/elevator and the other will stand by the elevator to call it ahead of Veterans arriving in honorchairs
Help set up the chairs and "parade route", merchandise area/discharges, Sell merchandise to those in attendance, Assist Elaine, Welcome Home Coordinator, with whatever she needs
