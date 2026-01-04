Mission 30 Reservations

About this shop
Select this ticket if you are bringing a guest along to the banquet on Monday, May 18 (a guest is someone other than who you are traveling with - like your spouse/another child). Cost has increased to $50 after the 3/20 for late registrations.
Pre-Ordered to be Picked Up at Banquet (or mailed with your shirt ahead of time if you are not attending) - you will select color on the next screen
Pre-Ordered to be Picked Up at Banquet (or mailed with your shirt ahead of time if you are not attending) - you will select color on the next screen
$
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