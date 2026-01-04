Mission 31 Reservations

About this shop
Select this ticket if you, the participant on flight, are planning to come to the banquet on Monday, June 1. There is no cost for Veterans and this ticket is included as part of the Guardian/Crew donation. Banquet will take place at the Sanford Event Barn - 2510 East 54th St N | Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Select this ticket if you are bringing a guest along to the banquet on Monday, June 1 (a guest is someone other than who you are traveling with - like your spouse/another child). Cost increases to $50 after the 3/20 for late registrations and no walk ups are allowed.
Select this option for a one night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, June 1 and checking out Tuesday, June 2 prior to our flight
Select this option for a two night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, June 1 and checking out Wednesday, June 3 the day after our flight
Pre-Ordered to be Picked Up at Banquet (or mailed with your shirt ahead of time if you are not attending) - you will select color on the next screen
