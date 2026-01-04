Midwest Honor Flight

Mission 31 Reservations

Veteran/Guardian/Crew Banquet Ticket item
Veteran/Guardian/Crew Banquet Ticket
Free
Available until Mar 21

Select this ticket if you, the participant on flight, are planning to come to the banquet on Monday, June 1. There is no cost for Veterans and this ticket is included as part of the Guardian/Crew donation. Banquet will take place at the Sanford Event Barn - 2510 East 54th St N | Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Banquet Guest Ticket (not Veteran/Guardian) item
Banquet Guest Ticket (not Veteran/Guardian)
$30
Available until Mar 21

Select this ticket if you are bringing a guest along to the banquet on Monday, June 1 (a guest is someone other than who you are traveling with - like your spouse/another child). Cost increases to $50 after the 3/20 for late registrations and no walk ups are allowed.

Hotel Stay - 1 Night (night before flight) item
Hotel Stay - 1 Night (night before flight)
$100
Available until Mar 21

Select this option for a one night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, June 1 and checking out Tuesday, June 2 prior to our flight

Hotel Stay - 2 Nights (night before and after flight) item
Hotel Stay - 2 Nights (night before and after flight)
$200
Available until Mar 21

Select this option for a two night stay at the Sioux Falls Sheraton - checking in Monday, June 1 and checking out Wednesday, June 3 the day after our flight

Embroidered Six Panel Trucker Hat item
Embroidered Six Panel Trucker Hat
$15

Pre-Ordered to be Picked Up at Banquet (or mailed with your shirt ahead of time if you are not attending) - you will select color on the next screen

Leather Patch Trucker Hat item
Leather Patch Trucker Hat
$20

Pre-Ordered to be Picked Up at Banquet (or mailed with your shirt ahead of time if you are not attending) - you will select color on the next screen

Add a donation for Midwest Honor Flight

$

