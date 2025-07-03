Charlton Church to benefit Family Promise HCR

Mission Classic Golf Tournament - benefits Family Promise Harrisburg Capital Region

227 Rich Valley Rd

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050, USA

Flying Solo? We've Got You Covered! No team? No problem!


Register and pay now!


Whether you’re a golf pro or just in it for the good cause and good vibes, individual players are more than welcome. We’ll pair you up with a friendly group—who knows, you might leave with a new golf buddy (or three)! Swing by solo and still make a big impact for local families working toward stability and a brighter future. One ticket. One swing. One powerful way to give back.

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register now and pay now!


Bring Your Golf Crew! Calling all fabulous foursomes—it’s time to rally your golf gang and hit the green for a cause that matters! Grab your friends, coworkers, or family and sign up as a 4-person team for a day of fun, friendly competition, and meaningful impact. Whether you're seasoned golfers or just in it for the laughs and sunshine, this is your chance to make memories and make a difference.

We get it—life’s busy, and golf isn’t everyone’s thing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the impact! Grab a "No Show Ticket" and support the Mission Classic Golf Tournament from wherever you are—no polos, no sunscreen, no lost balls required. Just pure generosity. Your no-show still shows up in a big way for families facing homelessness right here in our community. Every dollar raised helps provide shelter, support, and a path forward through Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region. 🛑 No tee time. 🍹 No cart. ✔️ ALL heart. Because sometimes, the biggest impact comes from those who never even step on the course.

Not a Golfer? No Problem! You don’t have to swing a club to make an impact! Join us for the Mission Classic Dinner—an evening of great food, great company, and even greater purpose. Grab a Non-Golfer Dinner Ticket and be part of the fun after the last putt drops. Enjoy a delicious meal, raffles, laughs, and stories of hope—all while supporting local families on their journey from homelessness to stability. Because every seat at the table helps create a path home. Come for the cause. Stay for the mission. Leave inspired.

