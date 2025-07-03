Mission Classic Golf Tournament - benefits Family Promise Harrisburg Capital Region

We get it—life’s busy, and golf isn’t everyone’s thing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the impact! Grab a "No Show Ticket" and support the Mission Classic Golf Tournament from wherever you are—no polos, no sunscreen, no lost balls required. Just pure generosity. Your no-show still shows up in a big way for families facing homelessness right here in our community. Every dollar raised helps provide shelter, support, and a path forward through Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region. 🛑 No tee time. 🍹 No cart. ✔️ ALL heart. Because sometimes, the biggest impact comes from those who never even step on the course.