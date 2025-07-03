Mission Classic Golf Tournament - benefits Family Promise Harrisburg Capital Region

Hosted by
Whether you’re a golf pro or just in it for the good cause and good vibes, individual players are more than welcome. We’ll pair you up with a friendly group—who knows, you might leave with a new golf buddy (or three)! Swing by solo and still make a big impact for local families working toward stability and a brighter future. One ticket. One swing. One powerful way to give back.
Bring Your Golf Crew! Calling all fabulous foursomes—it’s time to rally your golf gang and hit the green for a cause that matters! Grab your friends, coworkers, or family and sign up as a 4-person team for a day of fun, friendly competition, and meaningful impact. Whether you're seasoned golfers or just in it for the laughs and sunshine, this is your chance to make memories and make a difference.
We get it—life’s busy, and golf isn’t everyone’s thing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the impact! Grab a "No Show Ticket" and support the Mission Classic Golf Tournament from wherever you are—no polos, no sunscreen, no lost balls required. Just pure generosity. Your no-show still shows up in a big way for families facing homelessness right here in our community. Every dollar raised helps provide shelter, support, and a path forward through Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region. 🛑 No tee time. 🍹 No cart. ✔️ ALL heart. Because sometimes, the biggest impact comes from those who never even step on the course.
Not a Golfer? No Problem! You don’t have to swing a club to make an impact! Join us for the Mission Classic Dinner—an evening of great food, great company, and even greater purpose. Grab a Non-Golfer Dinner Ticket and be part of the fun after the last putt drops. Enjoy a delicious meal, raffles, laughs, and stories of hope—all while supporting local families on their journey from homelessness to stability. Because every seat at the table helps create a path home. Come for the cause. Stay for the mission. Leave inspired.
