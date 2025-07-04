Charlton Church to benefit Family Promise HCR

Mission Classic Sponsorships

227 Rich Valley Rd

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050, USA

Champion of Promise Sponsor - Latino Connection Foundation
$5,000

Exclusive Event Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Recognition and opportunity to speak at tee off and dinner; Signage at registration and provided banner at dinner; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; Logo on golf carts; Two foursomes.

Feast Fore Families Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Provided banner and recognition at dinner; Logo on golf carts; Logo on score carts; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; One foursome.

Fairway to the Future Sponsor
$2,000

Exclusive Cart Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Signage and recognition at tee-off; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; Logo on golf carts; Logo on score card; One foursome.

Future Funder Sponsor
$1,500

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on staff golf cart; Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Logo on golf carts; One foursome.

Play and Display Sponsor
$1,000

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Hole and flag sponsor; Logo on golf carts; One foursome.

Gift of Giving Sponsor
$750

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Logo on golf carts.

Skills Competition Sponsor
$500

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Promo item in swag bag (no logo); Special recognition at tournament dinner/hand out competition award.

Flag and Hole Sponsor
$250

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Your name or business on one of 18 professionally- designed pin flags throughout the course. The flag will be presented to you following the tournament.

Flag Sponsor
$200

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Your name or business on one of 18 professionally- designed pin flags throughout the course. The flag will be presented to you following the tournament. Advertise your name or business on a professionally-designed tee box sign.

Hope Sponsor
$100

Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Advertise your name or business on a professionally-designed tee box sign.

