Mission Classic Sponsorships

About this event
Exclusive Event Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Recognition and opportunity to speak at tee off and dinner; Signage at registration and provided banner at dinner; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; Logo on golf carts; Two foursomes.
Exclusive Dinner Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Provided banner and recognition at dinner; Logo on golf carts; Logo on score carts; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; One foursome.
Exclusive Cart Sponsor. Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Signage and recognition at tee-off; Logo on swag bag and provided promotional item in swag bag; Logo on golf carts; Logo on score card; One foursome.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on staff golf cart; Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Logo on golf carts; One foursome.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Hole and flag sponsor; Logo on golf carts; One foursome.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Logo on swag bag and provided promo item in bag; Logo on golf carts.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Promo item in swag bag (no logo); Special recognition at tournament dinner/hand out competition award.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Your name or business on one of 18 professionally- designed pin flags throughout the course. The flag will be presented to you following the tournament.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Your name or business on one of 18 professionally- designed pin flags throughout the course. The flag will be presented to you following the tournament. Advertise your name or business on a professionally-designed tee box sign.
Promotion on all digital and printed promotional marketing; Highlighted in the Family Promise HCR email list; Invitation for two and recognition at the Family Promise HCR Anniversary Celebration event on October 17, 2025; Recognition at Tournament Dinner. Advertise your name or business on a professionally-designed tee box sign.
