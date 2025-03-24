Mission: Food Forest Raffle – Support, Grow, and Win!

One chance of winning
$5
A great way to enter and support the cause!
Bundle of 5 Tickets: $20 (Save $5)
$20
More chances to win!
Bundle of 15 Tickets: $50 (Save $25)
$50
Best value for dedicated supporters!
Add a donation for Mission Food Forest

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!