Mission Hoodie Fundraiser

This isn’t just a hoodie; it’s a statement of faith you can wear every day. Made with soft, cozy fabric perfect for all seasons, it carries the inspiring message “Let God’s peace sing the loudest notes” across the front.





On the back, beautifully engraved angel wings add a powerful reminder that you are always covered by God’s love and protection. It’s stylish, meaningful, and designed to spark conversations of faith wherever you go. More than clothing, it’s a way to wrap yourself in comfort and encouragement while supporting missions.