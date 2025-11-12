Mission Meow's 2026 Calendar Fundraiser

IMPORTANT:

-If you are within 25 miles of Rocklin 95765 we will hand deliver your calendars to your porch no later than December 14th.





-If you need shipping, please add at least an additional $5 donation to cover shipping costs at the "add additional donation option" page.

​

​-You DO NOT need to leave a tip for this Zeffy platform. Select "other" and "type in "0" at checkout when prompted.







