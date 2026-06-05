Institute For Sustainable Forestry

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Institute For Sustainable Forestry

About this shop

ISF Merchandise

Gray T-shirt item
Gray T-shirt
$20

A Forest Tee for Forestry!

Made by Gildan.

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Green T-Shirt item
Green T-Shirt
$20

A Forest Tee for Forestry!

Made by Gildan.

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Tank Top item
Tank Top
$20

Stay cool in the shade and even cooler in a ISF tank top

Made by BELLA + CANVAS

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Long Sleeve Tee item
Long Sleeve Tee
$30

A warm green cotton longsleeve

Made by Comfort Colors

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Long Sleeve with a pocket item
Long Sleeve with a pocket
$40

Heavyweight long sleeve pocket Tree Shirt

Made by Comfort Colors

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Dress item
Dress
$40

V-Neck Coverup

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Green Hoodie item
Green Hoodie
$50

Keep "the hood" green and stay warm

Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt

Made By Independent Trading Company

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Zippered Hoodie item
Zippered Hoodie
$60

Keep your cool AND stay warm in and ISF zippered hoodie

Made by Jerzees

Printed locally at Lotus Mountain Screen Printing

Shipping item
Shipping
$6

Please add $6 per item, and include your address on the next page, if you need your merchandise shipped.

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