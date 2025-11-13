Mission Million: Healing the Lungs of Our Planet

Seed Guardian
$10

Renews monthly

Every great forest begins with a single seed — the first step of impact.

Sapling Guardian
$20

Renews monthly

Growing roots, nurturing resilience, and showing visible progress in the movement by uplifting communities with day to day needs

Forest Guardian
$50

Renews monthly

Standing tall, protecting biodiversity, and representing collective strength providing tangible educational and livelihood benefits to communities

Earth Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

A visionary role, safeguarding the planet and support infrastructure and livelihoods of local communities.Get handmade artifacts from tribal communities as gratitude

