Mission Million: Healing the Lungs of Our Planet

Renews monthly
Every great forest begins with a single seed — the first step of impact.
Renews monthly
Growing roots, nurturing resilience, and showing visible progress in the movement by uplifting communities with day to day needs
Renews monthly
Standing tall, protecting biodiversity, and representing collective strength providing tangible educational and livelihood benefits to communities
Renews monthly
A visionary role, safeguarding the planet and support infrastructure and livelihoods of local communities.Get handmade artifacts from tribal communities as gratitude
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!