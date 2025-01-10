Mission Pawsible Gala 2025

🎟️ ADMIT 8 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
Grab an exciting deal! Buy 8 tickets together and not only will you enjoy a fantastic discount, but you'll also be seated together for an unforgettable experience! Don’t miss out!
Friend of Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
🎟️ ADMIT 2 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
-2 Free drinks at the cash bar
Bronze Paw Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
🎟️ ADMIT 4 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 4 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 1 Free “Diamond Heist” Entry
- Social media recognition
Silver Paw Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
🎟️ ADMIT 6 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 6 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 2 Free “Diamond Heist” Entry
- Social media recognition
Gold Paw Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
🎟️ ADMIT 8 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 8 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 3 Free “Diamond Heist” Entry
- Social media recognition
Platinum Paw Sponsor
$10,000
6 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
🎟️ ADMIT 16 - 🐾 Mission Pawsible🐾
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 16 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 4 Free “Diamond Heist” Entry
- Social media recognition
