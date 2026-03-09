Mission Peak Choir Benefit Concert Silent Auction

One bedroom condo at Donnor Lake Village for a non-holiday weekend. Full kitchen, king bed, queen sofa bed, two TVs, internet. Outside balcony with lake view. On shore of Donner Lake. Rental watercraft on site.

Near major ski resorts and Truckee. Bike paths, hiking trails, Donner State Park.

Second floor, no elevator. No pets, no smoking. No bikes inside unit please. No barbeque is allowed on balconies but in available in common areas on grounds.

Unit is listed on AirBB and other websites but you must reserve thru us as owners.

Minimum bid $250 for weekend Friday afternoon thru Sunday morning.