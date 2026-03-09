Mission Peak Choir Benefit Concert Silent Auction

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This session will be education only, not to replace the advice of your own healthcare provider. Estimated Value: $300
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Starting bid
5.This incredible one-of-kind artist-mosaiced table lamp created by a Mission Peak Choir Board Member. This is a unique and special piece of art that would add charm to any space. Created by Gleam Mosaics - Jackie Flaten. Estimated Value: $90
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Starting bid
7.Soft and Squishy! Everyone loves them. Estimated Value: $125 Squishmallows Basket:
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
14 oz. milk truffle assortment
Menage a trois silk soft red blend wine
14 oz. softly scented lavender candle Estimated value: $40
Starting bid
Estimated value: $30
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!