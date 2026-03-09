Hosted by

Mission Peak Chamber Singers Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Mission Peak Choir Benefit Concert Silent Auction

Pick-up location

36600 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Weekend Cabin Getaway! item
Weekend Cabin Getaway!
$250

Starting bid

  1. One bedroom condo at Donnor Lake Village for a non-holiday weekend. Full kitchen, king bed, queen sofa bed, two TVs, internet. Outside balcony with lake view. On shore of Donner Lake. Rental watercraft on site.

    Near major ski resorts and Truckee. Bike paths, hiking trails, Donner State Park.

    Second floor, no elevator. No pets, no smoking. No bikes inside unit please. No barbeque is allowed on balconies but in available in common areas on grounds.

    Unit is listed on AirBB and other websites but you must reserve thru us as owners.

    Minimum bid $250 for weekend Friday afternoon thru Sunday morning.
Math Tutoring (4 Hours) item
Math Tutoring (4 Hours)
$120

Starting bid

  1. Retired high school math teacher and Mission Peak Choir Member Carl Blincoe is offering 4 hours of K-12 math tutoring. Estimated Value: $400
Ask a Midwife Anything! item
Ask a Midwife Anything!
$75

Starting bid

  1. Claire Harper is a Certified Nurse Midwife with her Master's in Nursing from Vanderbilt University. With an hour of her time she can provide a custom prenatal education experience, discuss thriving through menopause, or provide age appropriate sex ed to your favorite teens!

This session will be education only, not to replace the advice of your own healthcare provider. Estimated Value: $300

A Labyrinth Walk item
A Labyrinth Walk
$50

Starting bid

  1. A facilitated walk at an outdoor site to be determined by mutual agreement. Following an introduction to the history of labyrinths and the variety of labyrinth designs, including the use of “finger labyrinths.” There will be an opportunity to walk a labyrinth. Estimated Value: Priceless
Handmade Mosaic Lamp item
Handmade Mosaic Lamp item
Handmade Mosaic Lamp
$50

Starting bid

5.This incredible one-of-kind artist-mosaiced table lamp created by a Mission Peak Choir Board Member. This is a unique and special piece of art that would add charm to any space. Created by Gleam Mosaics - Jackie Flaten. Estimated Value: $90

K-Pop Demon Hunters Basket item
K-Pop Demon Hunters Basket
$50

Starting bid

  1. You know we're gonna be, gonna be GOLDEN, born to be, born to be GLOWING! Keep the K-Pop Demon Hunters energy flowing with this fun themed basket. Estimated value: $75 K-Pop Demon Hunter Basket: 
  • Rumi Braid Extension with instructions
  • Coloring Book and Crayons
  • Derpy Shirt size: Youth XL / Adult Small
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters Comic Book
  • Demon Patterns Temporary Tattoos
  • Rumi, Zoey and Mira Ramyeon Puzzles
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters Stickers 


Squishmallows Gift Basket item
Squishmallows Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

7.Soft and Squishy! Everyone loves them. Estimated Value: $125 Squishmallows Basket: 

  • 16” Brigita Squishmallow 
  • 12” Heath the Rainbow Husky Squishmallow 
  • Squishmallow Slime Mix Ins Sensory Pack
  • Squish-A-Long mini squish 8 pack
  • Squishmallow Puffy Stickers
  • Squishmallow Socks size: Youth Large
  • Pink Fleece Throw Blanket


Warrior Cats Basket item
Warrior Cats Basket
$50

Starting bid

  1. The puuuurfect basket for the Warrior Cat Fan in your life. This basket features a rare Large Licensed FireStar plush from the hit series Warriors by Erin Hunter. Estimated Value: $125 Warrior Cats Basket: 
  • Warrior Cats Characters Throw Blanket
  • Licensed Warrior Cats mystery plush
  • Folkmanis Black Cat Puppet
  • Licensed Warrior Cats FireStar Large Plush
  • Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Graphic Novel
  • Clan Symbols Book / Mini Tablet Sleeve
  • Warrior Cats Stickers


Blue Quilt item
Blue Quilt
$50

Starting bid

  1. A beautiful bespoke quilt crafted by our own Mission Peak Choir member Sydney! Estimated Value: $200
Multicolored Handmade Quilt item
Multicolored Handmade Quilt
$50

Starting bid

  1. Quilt maker and choir member Sydney crafted this beautiful piece by hand. Perfect decor for your space! Estimated Value: $200
Let's Go Birding! item
Let's Go Birding! item
Let's Go Birding!
$40

Starting bid

  1. Use these binoculars and books to get to know your local birds a bit better with a birding journal for kids, a book of backyard birds in California and Sibley's Flashcard deck to check your knowledge. Get outside to enjoy the beautiful birds of Fremont and experience this rewarding hobby! Estimated Value: $175
Snoopy bundle item
Snoopy bundle item
Snoopy bundle
$30

Starting bid

  1. 2 Peanuts Mini Plastic Crystal-Like Blind Box Figures
    1 Snoopy Washcloth
    1 Snoopy Blanket
    1 Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine Estimated Value: $75
Craft kits basket item
Craft kits basket
$30

Starting bid

  1. Get creative with this crafting kit, perfect for kids or adults. Estimated Value: $75 Craft Basket: 
  • Pressed Flower Craft Kit
  • Disney Stitch Air Dry Clay Kit
  • Clay Sculpting Kits - Dog and Panda
  • Dry Erase To-Do List
  • Paint By Number Landscape Canvas
  • Beading Kit
  • Natural Wood Colored Pencil Set
  • On-The-Go Art Kits: 
    • Manga + Anime
    • Sketching
    • Mini Marker
  • Avocado Plush
  • Mini Panda Plush
  • Mini Flying Pig Plush


40" TV item
40" TV
$30

Starting bid

  1. 40 inch TV in very good condition
Candle warmer and candle item
Candle warmer and candle
$20

Starting bid

  1. Make your room smell wonderful without candle smoke! Enjoy this candle warmer and candle. Estimated Value: $40
Memorial angel item
Memorial angel
$20

Starting bid

  1. Include a picture of your dearly departed to add some beauty to your home. Estimated Value: $40
Japanese doll item
Japanese doll
$20

Starting bid

  1. Display this Japanese doll on your favorite bookshelf. Estimated Value: unknown
Wine and chocolate gift basket item
Wine and chocolate gift basket
$18

Starting bid

  1. Enjoy this cozy gift basket!

14 oz. milk truffle assortment

Menage a trois silk soft red blend wine

14 oz. softly scented lavender candle Estimated value: $40

Coffee gift basket item
Coffee gift basket
$15

Starting bid

  1. Enjoy some Segara coffee in Australia pattern bone china.

Estimated value: $30

Pink China and Segura Coffee item
Pink China and Segura Coffee
$15

Starting bid

  1. Enjoy fine Segura coffee out of this beautiful tea set. Estimated value: $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!