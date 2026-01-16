Mission Restart's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Bring the warmth of the Northwoods into your home with this one-of-a-kind, handcrafted table lamp. Made from natural wood and set on a solid live-edge base, each piece showcases the unique grain, texture, and character of the wood, no two are alike.
The custom lampshade features a serene woodland scene with deer, trees, and autumn tones, creating a cozy glow that’s perfect for cabins, lodges, or rustic-inspired spaces. This functional work of art blends nature and craftsmanship, making it a standout accent for any room.
A truly unique piece that celebrates creativity, natural beauty, and local craftsmanship.
Handmade and generously donated by Willow Projects LLC.
This stunning, one-of-a-kind table lamp celebrates the raw beauty of nature and traditional craftsmanship. Featuring a solid wood base and natural bark accents, the lamp is topped with an authentic birch bark shade hand-wrapped and stitched for a truly rustic finish.
The textured wood elements and organic imperfections tell a story of the forest, making this lamp not just a light source but a statement piece. When lit, it casts a warm, inviting glow that adds character and comfort to any cabin, lodge, or nature-inspired space.
Each lamp is uniquely handmade, ensuring no two pieces are ever the same.
Handcrafted and generously donated by Willow Projects LLC.
A stunning framed tribute featuring golf legend Tiger Woods alongside basketball icon Michael Jordan. This professionally matted display captures two of the greatest competitors of all time sharing a moment on the course. Includes decorative elements, player imagery, and engraved plate detailing the historic pairing.
A must-have piece for sports collectors, golf enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates greatness across generations.
Celebrate one of the most influential artists of our time with this beautifully framed Taylor Swift collectible display. Featuring album artwork imagery and a stylized centerpiece, this piece is perfect for Swifties and music lovers alike.
Elegant, eye-catching, and ready to hang — this framed keepsake makes a standout addition to any fan collection.
A timeless tribute to The Masters 1996 at Augusta National featuring Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. This framed display honors three icons who shaped the history of professional golf.
A classic piece for golf fans, tournament followers, and sports history collectors.
A stunning framed tribute to Secretariat, the legendary 1973 Triple Crown winner. This display highlights his Kentucky Derby and Preakness victories along with racing imagery and commemorative details.
A beautiful collectible honoring one of the greatest racehorses in history.
“You’re killing me, Smalls!”
This framed tribute to the classic film The Sandlot features iconic imagery and a nostalgic display honoring one of the most beloved sports movies of all time.
Perfect for movie lovers, baseball fans, or anyone who grew up quoting every line.
Honor the elite few who achieved the Modern Grand Slam in professional golf. This framed tribute highlights iconic champions including Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy.
A beautiful display piece for golf fans and collectors who appreciate excellence at the highest level.
A stylish and versatile brown crossbody handbag featuring textured finish, gold hardware, and tassel accent detail. Compact yet functional, perfect for everyday wear or a night out.
Chic, timeless, and ready to accessorize any outfit.
Escape to paradise with an 8-day, 7-night stay for two in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Choose between premier resort properties including Hacienda del Mar or Hacienda Encantada.
Includes:
• 8 days / 7 nights accommodations
• All room-related taxes
This is your opportunity to relax by the ocean, enjoy breathtaking views, and experience a luxurious getaway.
Travel dates and restrictions apply. See certificate for full details.
Enjoy a 5-day, 4-night stay for two at a luxury all-inclusive resort destination. Choose from breathtaking locations including Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, or Punta Cana.
Package includes:
• 5 days / 4 nights accommodations
• Meals, snacks, and beverages
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
The perfect getaway for rest, celebration, or adventure.
Travel restrictions and booking details apply.
