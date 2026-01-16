Mission Restart's Silent Auction

Bring the warmth of the Northwoods into your home with this one-of-a-kind, handcrafted table lamp. Made from natural wood and set on a solid live-edge base, each piece showcases the unique grain, texture, and character of the wood, no two are alike.



The custom lampshade features a serene woodland scene with deer, trees, and autumn tones, creating a cozy glow that’s perfect for cabins, lodges, or rustic-inspired spaces. This functional work of art blends nature and craftsmanship, making it a standout accent for any room.



A truly unique piece that celebrates creativity, natural beauty, and local craftsmanship.



Handmade and generously donated by Willow Projects LLC.