Mission Success of Houston Squash Till You Drop Raffle 2025

About this raffle
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win 2 Box tickets for your choice of session on Saturday January 24th, 2026 (4 sessions avilable) - Donated by Squash Engine
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win Texan Tickets for the Broncos Game on November 2nd
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win Dynamo Tickets for the 2026 season! (4 tickets)
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a basket of Harrow swag and a racquet
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a YETI cooler donated by Artola Capital Partners
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a iPad donated by Artola Capital Partners
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 350 dollar gift card and hair brush to Alanis Salon
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win small batch Mezcal from Mezcal Local & $100 gift card at La Mexicana
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 5L of Cenitne wine from Italy
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 4 pack of Grand Bordeaux Wine Collection
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a $200 gift card for Barrios Inc. Car Wash and Detailing Houston
🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a hostest basket of fall items.
Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!