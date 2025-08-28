Mission Success of Houston

About this raffle

Mission Success of Houston Squash Till You Drop Raffle 2025

Tournament of Champion Tickets
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win 2 Box tickets for your choice of session on Saturday January 24th, 2026 (4 sessions avilable) - Donated by Squash Engine

  • Proceeds directly support Mission Success programs for Houston students
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Texans Tickets
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win Texan Tickets for the Broncos Game on November 2nd

  • CLB334 Row T seat 9 & 10
  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Dynamo Tickets
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win Dynamo Tickets for the 2026 season! (4 tickets)

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Harrow Basket
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a basket of Harrow swag and a racquet

  • Proceeds directly support Mission Success programs for Houston students
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
YETI Cooler
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a YETI cooler donated by Artola Capital Partners

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
iPad
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a iPad donated by Artola Capital Partners

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Alanis Salon & Mason Pearson Hair Brush
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 350 dollar gift card and hair brush to Alanis Salon

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Small batch Mezcal 2 bottles
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win small batch Mezcal from Mezcal Local &  $100 gift card at La Mexicana

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
5L Bottle of Centine Wine
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 5L of Cenitne wine from Italy

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Grand Bordeaux Wine Collection
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a 4 pack of Grand Bordeaux Wine Collection

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Barrios Inc. Car Wash and Detailing Housto
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a $200 gift card for Barrios Inc. Car Wash and Detailing Houston

  • Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness
  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
Best of Fall Basket
$10

🎟️ Tickets into the raffle for a chance to win a hostest basket of fall items.


Every ticket helps empower underserved students through mentorship, academics, and wellness

  • Note: Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible
