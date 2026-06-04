Riverbend Patriots

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Riverbend Patriots

About this event

Mission Support : Patriot Donation Services

Small Item(s) Pickup
$25

My item(s) fit in the trunk of a compact car. Ideal for boxes, bags of clothing, or small household items.

Medium Item(s) Pickup
$45

Fits in the back of a small SUV. Great for small furniture, multiple boxes, or medium appliances countertop appliances.

Large Item(s) Pickup
$75

Fits in the back of a large SUV or a standard cargo van. Suitable for larger—but still manageable—items such as dressers, bookshelves, boxed furniture, or multiple medium items. No oversized or extra‑large furniture.

Two-Person Pickup Assist
$25

Add‑on when lifting requires two people for donation pickup

Add a donation for Riverbend Patriots

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!