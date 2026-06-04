Mission Support : Patriot Donation Services

About this event
My item(s) fit in the trunk of a compact car. Ideal for boxes, bags of clothing, or small household items.
Fits in the back of a small SUV. Great for small furniture, multiple boxes, or medium appliances countertop appliances.
Fits in the back of a large SUV or a standard cargo van. Suitable for larger—but still manageable—items such as dressers, bookshelves, boxed furniture, or multiple medium items. No oversized or extra‑large furniture.
Add‑on when lifting requires two people for donation pickup
$
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