Mississinewa Valley Band Annual Sponsorship

Your logo on the footer of the MVB website and posters for 12 months. • Your brand, with an image-based link to your website, in our supporters section of our website for 12 months. • Logo in all MVB performance programs for 12 months.
Golden Baton
$500
Valid for one year
Your brand, with an image-based link to your website, in our supporters section of our website for 12 months. • Logo in all MVB performance programs for 12 months.
Concert Club
$200
Valid for one year
Your brand, with an image-based link to your website, in our supporters section of our website for 12 months. • Logo in all MVB performance programs
Swing Club
$100
Valid for one year
Your brand, with an image-based link to your website, in our supporters section of our website for 12 months. • Listing in all MVB performance programs for 12 months.
March Kings
$50
Valid for one year
Listing in our supporters section of our website for 12 months. • Listing in all MVB performance programs for 12 months.
Supporter
$25
Valid for one year
Listing in our supporters section of our website for 12 months • Listing in all MVB performance programs for 12 months.
