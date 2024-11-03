MISSISSIPPI FRG 2024 Holiday Ornament - IN PERSON PICK UP

This form is to pre-order a MISSISSIPPI FRG 2024 holiday ornament. Ornaments will be available for pick up at the December 5th FRG meeting or as otherwise arranged with a board member. If you would like to order an ornament to be shipped to your home, please fill out the order form from Changing Coasts Designs available in our Facebook Group or from an FRG Board Member. Mahalo for your support of our FRG and our USS MISSISSIPPI Sailors!

This form is to pre-order a MISSISSIPPI FRG 2024 holiday ornament. Ornaments will be available for pick up at the December 5th FRG meeting or as otherwise arranged with a board member. If you would like to order an ornament to be shipped to your home, please fill out the order form from Changing Coasts Designs available in our Facebook Group or from an FRG Board Member. Mahalo for your support of our FRG and our USS MISSISSIPPI Sailors!

seeMoreDetailsMobile