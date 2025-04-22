Mississippi Mud Volleyball Registration 2025

For players who have not yet begun 8th grade. Players going into high school in the next school year are not eligible for the junior tournament. Play will be rally scoring 6 vs 6. There must be an equal or greater number of females than males playing on each team at all times.

For players who have not yet begun 8th grade. Players going into high school in the next school year are not eligible for the junior tournament. Play will be rally scoring 6 vs 6. There must be an equal or greater number of females than males playing on each team at all times.

More details...