About the memberships

Mississippi Ranch Horse Association Membership

Individual Membership (Open/Adult)
$30

Valid until March 6, 2027

An Individual Membership is for anyone 19 years of age or older, if not on a Family Membership as a parent/guardian/spouse, regardless of riding division. Individuals 19 & over cannot be included in a Family Membership as a "child."

Family Membership
$50

Valid until March 6, 2027

The Family Membership is for anyone who has children 18 & under in their immediate family. Included in a Family Membership are:

  • Parents: Biological, adoptive, or step-parents.
  • Children: Biological, adopted, or step-children.


Individual Membership (Youth)
$25

Valid until March 6, 2027

Youth Memberships are for those 18 years of age or younger, regardless of riding division, who are not part of a Family Membership.

Lifetime Membership (Individual)
$500

No expiration

The Lifetime Membership is an Individual membership at any level of competition.

