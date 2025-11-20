Mississippi Ranch Horse Association Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 6, 2027
An Individual Membership is for anyone 19 years of age or older, if not on a Family Membership as a parent/guardian/spouse, regardless of riding division. Individuals 19 & over cannot be included in a Family Membership as a "child."
Valid until March 6, 2027
The Family Membership is for anyone who has children 18 & under in their immediate family. Included in a Family Membership are:
Valid until March 6, 2027
Youth Memberships are for those 18 years of age or younger, regardless of riding division, who are not part of a Family Membership.
No expiration
The Lifetime Membership is an Individual membership at any level of competition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!