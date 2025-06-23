Mississippi Street Fair 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the Bounce House for five minutes
Bracelet allows return entry to the Bounce House all day
Enjoy a refreshing cold water, stay hydrated at the fair. Return your bottle when you're finished and support the PTA again!
ForeverStrong Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt Youth Sizes
ForeverStrong Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt Adult Sizes
Crewneck Sweatshirt with coordinating Joggers. Sold as a set. Youth Sizes
Crewneck Sweatshirt with coordinating Joggers. Sold as a set. Adult Sizes.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!