BEH PTA

About this event

Mississippi Street Fair 2025

N Fremont St & N Mississippi Ave

Portland, OR 97227, USA

Five Minute Bounce Break
$5

Grants entry to the Bounce House for five minutes

Bounce and Bounce Back Unlimited Day Pass
$20

Bracelet allows return entry to the Bounce House all day

Cold Bottle of Water
$1

Enjoy a refreshing cold water, stay hydrated at the fair. Return your bottle when you're finished and support the PTA again!

Hoodie - Youth
$30

ForeverStrong Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt Youth Sizes

Hoodie - Adult
$35

ForeverStrong Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt Adult Sizes

Sweatshirt & Joggers - Youth
$42

Crewneck Sweatshirt with coordinating Joggers. Sold as a set. Youth Sizes

Sweatshirt & Joggers - Youth
$50

Crewneck Sweatshirt with coordinating Joggers. Sold as a set. Adult Sizes.

