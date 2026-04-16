Methow Arts Alliance

Hosted by

Methow Arts Alliance

About this event

Missoula Children's Theatre - Betty Lou & The Country Beast

18 Twin Lakes Rd

Winthrop, WA 98862, USA

Student Enrollment Fee
$25

Enrollment fee for your child to complete the week long rehearsal and workshop, and perform in the Saturday shows at MVE.

1:30 PM Show - Adult Admission
$8

Adult (18+) admission to 1:30 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026

4:15 PM Show - Adult Admission
$8

Adult admission (18+) to 4:15 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026

1:30 PM Show - Child Admission
$3

Children (ages 5-17) admission to 1:30 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026

4:15 PM Show - Child Admission
$3

Children (ages 5-17) admission to 4:15 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026

Add a donation for Methow Arts Alliance

$

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