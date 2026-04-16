Missoula Children's Theatre - Betty Lou & The Country Beast

About this event
Enrollment fee for your child to complete the week long rehearsal and workshop, and perform in the Saturday shows at MVE.
Adult (18+) admission to 1:30 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026
Adult admission (18+) to 4:15 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026
Children (ages 5-17) admission to 1:30 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026
Children (ages 5-17) admission to 4:15 PM show on Saturday, April 25th, 2026
$
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