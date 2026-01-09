Student Participation Fee: Missoula Children's Theatre 2026 / Cinderella

The $50 participation fee helps offset production costs associated with the school play and is required for each student who is cast. Payment may be made by credit card through this Zeffy campaign and is encouraged as soon as your child is cast. Alternatively, payment may be submitted in person on Monday, January 12 at 4:30 PM (after auditions in the gym) or Tuesday, January 13 from 7:45–8:45 AM in the school office. In-person payments may be made by check (payable to Orchard Elementary PTA), cash, or credit card. A $5 late fee will be applied beginning Wednesday, January 14. If you need financial assistance, please contact Mr. Bowman at [email protected] to inquire about a partial scholarship.