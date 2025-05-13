Missouri City Chamber Grand Opening

Premier Visibility as the Official Event Sponsor Speaking opportunity during the Grand Opening remarks Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and social media Complimentary vendor table (sampling only) Reserved VIP seating on the patio Featured spotlight in the BUILD Magazine + BizChampz platform Branded item placement in guest gift bags Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

Premier Visibility as the Official Event Sponsor Speaking opportunity during the Grand Opening remarks Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and social media Complimentary vendor table (sampling only) Reserved VIP seating on the patio Featured spotlight in the BUILD Magazine + BizChampz platform Branded item placement in guest gift bags Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

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