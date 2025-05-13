Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

Hosted by

Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

About this event

Missouri City Chamber Grand Opening

2700 Lake Olympia Pkwy

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

In Kind Donations
Free
Contribution of services, products, or swag bag items Provide bourbon, wine, food, décor, gift bags, entertainment, etc. Recognition on event materials and website
Vendor Booths
Free
All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to the clean-up of your space. No selling permitted — vendors may only offer free samples of food or products. ** You must bring your own tables, chairs & decor
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Premier Visibility as the Official Event Sponsor Speaking opportunity during the Grand Opening remarks Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and social media Complimentary vendor table (sampling only) Reserved VIP seating on the patio Featured spotlight in the BUILD Magazine + BizChampz platform Branded item placement in guest gift bags Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
Red Carpet Sponsor
$500
The brand featured on red carpet signage and photo backdrop Social media spotlight before and after the event Complimentary vendor table (No selling)
Silver Sponsor
$250
Logo on flyer & website Social media recognition Verbal shoutout during the event Promo item in gift bags Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
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