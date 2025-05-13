Missouri City Chamber Grand Opening

Contribution of services, products, or swag bag items
Provide bourbon, wine, food, décor, gift bags, entertainment, etc.
Recognition on event materials and website
Contribution of services, products, or swag bag items
Provide bourbon, wine, food, décor, gift bags, entertainment, etc.
Recognition on event materials and website
Vendor Booths
Free
All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to the clean-up of your space. No selling permitted — vendors may only offer free samples of food or products. ** You must bring your own tables, chairs & decor
All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to the clean-up of your space. No selling permitted — vendors may only offer free samples of food or products. ** You must bring your own tables, chairs & decor
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Premier Visibility as the Official Event Sponsor
Speaking opportunity during the Grand Opening remarks
Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and social media
Complimentary vendor table (sampling only)
Reserved VIP seating on the patio
Featured spotlight in the BUILD Magazine + BizChampz platform
Branded item placement in guest gift bags
Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
Premier Visibility as the Official Event Sponsor
Speaking opportunity during the Grand Opening remarks
Logo featured prominently on all event materials, website, and social media
Complimentary vendor table (sampling only)
Reserved VIP seating on the patio
Featured spotlight in the BUILD Magazine + BizChampz platform
Branded item placement in guest gift bags
Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
Red Carpet Sponsor
$500
The brand featured on red carpet signage and photo backdrop
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Complimentary vendor table (No selling)
The brand featured on red carpet signage and photo backdrop
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Complimentary vendor table (No selling)
Silver Sponsor
$250
Logo on flyer & website
Social media recognition
Verbal shoutout during the event
Promo item in gift bags
Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
Logo on flyer & website
Social media recognition
Verbal shoutout during the event
Promo item in gift bags
Your sponsorship directly supports the launch of our first Small Business Cohort — empowering emerging entrepreneurs in Missouri City through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
Add a donation for Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!