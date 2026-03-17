Missouri City Crawfish Festival

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About this event
Includes one vendor space at the Missouri City Crawfish Fest for retail, artisan, service-based, and community vendors.
Best for:
Boutiques, jewelry, candles, crafts, apparel, local businesses, community brands.
Non Refundable
Includes one vendor space for dessert-based vendors only.
Best for:
Beignets, funnel cakes, cookies, snow cones, ice cream, pralines, cupcakes, sweet treats.
Non Refundable
Includes one vendor space for beverage vendors only.
Best for:
Lemonade, tea, coffee, juices, specialty beverages, nonalcoholic drink vendors.
Non Refundable
Includes one booth space for nonprofit organizations providing outreach, resources, and community information.
Non Refundable
Includes one booth space for Chamber Members
Includes one booth space for approved start up businesses
One entry per team
Support the Missouri City Crawfish Fest while helping fund scholarships for graduating seniors.
Sponsor Benefits
• Logo placement on event website
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during event announcements
• Vendor booth space at the festival
Your contribution helps support both the event and the MCCEF scholarship fund.
Help support the Missouri City Crawfish Fest and scholarships for local students.
Sponsor Benefits
• Business name listed on event website
• Recognition on event signage
Your support contributes toward the scholarship goal of awarding 10 $500 scholarships to graduating seniors.
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