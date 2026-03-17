Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

Hosted by

Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

About this event

Missouri City Crawfish Festival

1340 Independence Blvd

Missouri City, TX 77489, USA

Marketplace Vendor
$75

Includes one vendor space at the Missouri City Crawfish Fest for retail, artisan, service-based, and community vendors.


Best for:
Boutiques, jewelry, candles, crafts, apparel, local businesses, community brands.


Non Refundable

Dessert Vendor
$100

Includes one vendor space for dessert-based vendors only.


Best for:
Beignets, funnel cakes, cookies, snow cones, ice cream, pralines, cupcakes, sweet treats.


Non Refundable

Beverage Vendor
$100

Includes one vendor space for beverage vendors only.


Best for:
Lemonade, tea, coffee, juices, specialty beverages, nonalcoholic drink vendors.


Non Refundable

Nonprofit Booth
$75

Includes one booth space for nonprofit organizations providing outreach, resources, and community information.


Non Refundable

Chamber member booths
$30

Includes one booth space for Chamber Members

Start up member booths
$30

Includes one booth space for approved start up businesses

Line Dance Competition
$100

One entry per team

🥈 Event Sponsor
$1,000

Support the Missouri City Crawfish Fest while helping fund scholarships for graduating seniors.


Sponsor Benefits

• Logo placement on event website
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during event announcements
• Vendor booth space at the festival


Your contribution helps support both the event and the MCCEF scholarship fund.

🥉 Community Sponsor
$500

Help support the Missouri City Crawfish Fest and scholarships for local students.


Sponsor Benefits

• Business name listed on event website
• Recognition on event signage


Your support contributes toward the scholarship goal of awarding 10 $500 scholarships to graduating seniors.

All you can eat crawfish
$40
Add a donation for Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

$

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