Missouri German Shepherd Rescue's Summer Auction

14040 W 119th St, Olathe, KS 66062 AUGUST 2nd from 11am-2pm
Winner will receive x2 tickets to the August 30th game versus the NC Courage. Game time is 6:30pm
This package also includes a Parking Pass.
Package Value: $200
Seats are in Section 232, Row 16
Information on these E-Tickets will be provided to the Winner.
Prize Donated by TICO Sports - TICO Sports is a premier Spanish-language Sports Broadcasting Company, delivering high-quality, culturally relevant content across the NFL, MLS, NWSL, and collegiate sports. We specialize in live game broadcasts, bilingual social media engagement, and community outreach programs—creating meaningful connections with Latino sports fans nationwide.
Winner will receive x2 tickets to the August 22nd game versus the Chicago Bears. Game time is 7:20pm
This package also includes a Parking Pass and a tour of the Spanish Broadcast booth on the Press Box level at Arrowhead.
Seats are in Section 114 at the Field Level.
Package Value: $250-$300
Information on these E-Tickets will be provided to the Winner.
This - still in the original box - bobblehead is the perfect edition to your KC Royals collection!
Value: Currently selling on Ebay for $450
Winning Bidder must be LOCAL for pickup
Don't miss your chance to get your hands on this KC Royals collectible item - Still in the original package!
This George Brett 3,000th Hit Bobblehead is currently selling on Ebay for $60-$75
This gift certificate is good for either 1 month of Classic Plush ($45 value) boxes each with 2 plush toys, 2 bags of treats and 1 surprise item or 1 month of Super Chewer boxes ($55 value) each with 2 super tough toys, 2 bags of treats and 1 surprise item!
The winner will be emailed a certificate to redeem with Bark Box. This certificate can only be claimed by a winner within the continental US.
The dog lover in you definitely needs this 20oz skinny double walled stainless steel tumbler. Safe for hot or cold drinks. Comes with a traditional lid with sliding opening and reusable straw.
This item includes a $10 Starbucks gift card and a bag of dental stick treats for the dog to enjoy!
Thank you to Tiny Timber Crafting Co for making and donating this amazing tumbler.
Who doesn’t want a rustic wood grained look for their drinks?! This 30oz curved double walled stainless steel tumbler comes with a traditional lid with sliding opening and reusable straw. Safe for hot or cold drinks.
This item includes a $10 Starbucks gift card and a bag of dental stick treats for the dog to enjoy!
Thank you to Tiny Timber Crafting Co for making and donating this amazing tumbler.
A box of dog items to show off your love of dogs (and MOGS!).
This item includes a Paw Print bookmark, 3D Yellow Chiefs Dog, GSD Car Coaster (moisture absorbent), MOGS keychain, MOGS magnet, GSD metal statue and 2 Window Clings (car or home).
This one's for the bigger dogs!
Toy Basket #1 includes a Large Blue Jolly Ball Soccer Ball, Red Jolly Ball Football, Tire with Rope, Nylabone Dinosaur, Nerf Launcher – Glow in the dark, Blue LickiMat, XL Yellow Squeak and Light up Ball and Dental Stick Treats - Blueberry!
Toy Basket #2 is geared toward the smaller or gentler dogs.
This basket includes a Small Green Jolly Ball Soccer Ball, green LickiMat, Alligator Ball (Squeaky), Nylabone Chew Ring, Yellow squeak ball (small), Seahorse Stuffed Toy (squeaks) and Dental Stick Treats - Carrot.
