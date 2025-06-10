Missouri GO WYLD 2025 Silent Auction

Details
The KILO6K-HDX Gen II Rangefinding Binocular delivers a wide variety of capabilities in a compact optical system designed for rugged environments. With a reengineered housing and armor, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II delivers the benefits of a larger 42mm objective lens while maintaining a slim, streamlined profile that won’t weigh you down. Upgraded with SIG SAUER’s HDX™ lens system to improve light transmission and optical resolution, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II features a redesigned rubber armor and updated textures around the main focus wheel and diopter adjustment rings for improved ergonomics.
Complete with SIG SAUER’s Archery Mode, Applied Ballistics Ultralight, and onboard environmental sensors, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II can connect with external devices from Kestrel and Garmin to deliver real-time environmental data and customized ballistic solutions. The KILO6K-HDX Gen II gives users the ability to create remote waypoints on ranged targets via onX Hunt and BaseMap mobile apps. The KILO6K-HDX Gen II features SIG SAUER’s powerful Gen II Lightwave DSP Ranging Engine, the same laser that has helped KILO series rangefinders dominate the hunting and long- range shooting space for a decade. Fully backed by SIG SAUER’s INFINITE GUARANTEE™.
FEATURES
*Less than one foot range resolution for short range accuracy
*Onboard temperature, pressure, and humidity sensors for accurate real-time ballistics calculations
*5 target modes; first, best, last, fog, and extended range
*5 range modes; applied ballistics, Ultralight (BDX-U), applied ballistics external (BDX-X), angled modified range (AMR), line of sight (LOS), archery (ARCH)
*Applied Ballistics Ultralight with complete AB bullet database, up to 25 custom ballistic profiles and 8 preset onboard ballistics groups
*BDX 2.0 enabled with low energy, long range Bluetooth
*Hyperscan provides 4 range updates per second in scan mode while Rangelock reports the last range results when ranging distant targets
Fishpond FlyLite Women's Fishing Vest
$60
Starting bid
Designed, developed, and tested by women
Reimagine how you carry your gear with the Flylite Women's Vest, a milestone in design and functionality. With lightweight construction and 15 strategically placed pockets, it offers ample storage for all your essentials. The adjustable sternum strap with a sliding rail system ensures a personalized fit, while the magnetic clasp closure adds a new level of convenience.
Designed, developed, and tested by women, the Flylite prioritizes performance with Hypalon attachment points for tools, a breathable mesh interior, and a back panel pocket for extra layers and accessories. Featuring an integrated rod holder, net slot, and seamless compatibility with most current Fishpond backpacks, this vest is the ultimate blend of innovative design and eco-consciousness for the dedicated angler.
Mountain Nights Earrings
$15
Starting bid
Idaho mountain scene cut into silver pendants that hang from sterling silver ear wires.
Silver pendant pieces are made of sterling silver plated brass and can be polished the same as all other precious metals.
Bar Method Facial
$25
Starting bid
Struggling to maintain healthy skin with a busy schedule? At The Facial Bar, we understand the importance of balancing your time, skin health, and budget. That’s why we’ve reimagined skincare with treatments that seamlessly blend relaxation and results, offering you the best value for your investment.
Whether you’re looking for a moment of tranquility or a personalized regimen, our services are designed to help you achieve glowing, healthy skin without compromising your schedule or finances. Prioritize your skin’s wellness with our expertly crafted solutions—because you deserve it.
Our ‘Bar Method’ Facial offers a holistic approach with specialized results based on your unique needs. We start the process with a skin softening exfoliation using one of our specialized fruit enzymes. Next, we infuse vitamins, antioxidants and healing ingredients into skin, followed by one of our nourishing masks with ice therapy. We finish each treatment wit a customized cocktail of serums and moisturizers – leaving skin healthy and balanced.
Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
Create memories and connect with friends and family at Chicken N Pickle! Gift certificate includes 60 minutes of court time, paddle and ball rental and two appetizers! No expiration date, good at any CNP location.
Scheels Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
Things you can do at Scheels: ride the Ferris wheel, eat lunch at Ginna's Cafe, enjoy the 16,000 gallon aquarium, play Rollerball, get anything you need for any sport or outdoor activity. From camping to soccer to shooting sports - Scheels has it all! $100 value.
Embr Wave 2 - Smart Cooling/Warming Wristband
$100
Starting bid
The Embr Wave 2 Smart Cooling & Warming Wristband unlocks better sleep, more control over hot flashes, less stress, and personalized comfort at the touch of a button.
Take control of your comfort with Embr Wave, the smart wristband that cools and warms at the touch of a button—anytime, anywhere.
Experience the power of personalized temperature and start getting clinically proven relief for hot flashes, night sweats, sleep, stress, and more. Just press to cool or warm, and get back to living life on your terms.
Features:
• Clinically proven relief for hot flashes, sleep, and stress.
• Free Embr Wave 2 app — Unlock 6 temperature modes with 30+ personalizable thermal sessions.
• Non-pharmacological, non-invasive — As safe as holding a warm mug or a chilled glass.
• FSA/HSA eligible — Contact your healthcare provider for a full list of eligible products.
• Sleek and discreet — No more noisy fans, melting ice packs, or bulky cooling vests.
• Splash-proof and sweat-resistant.
• 9+ hours* of cooling or warming on a battery that fully charges in 2 hours. *Actual battery life will vary based on device settings and usage.
Kendra Scott Daphne Pave Navy Tiger's Eye Necklace
$25
Starting bid
The more sparkle, the better. If you agree, the Daphne Silver Pave Frame Short Pendant Necklace in Navy Tiger's Eye is just the style for you. We adorned one of our signature stone shapes with a halo of crystals, giving you some extra glam for your everyday looks.
Metal: rhodium over brass
Stone: navy tigers eye
16” chain with 3” extender
Pendant measures 0.72in x 0.5in
Blue Sushi Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy sushi you can feel good about. Responsibly caught, humanely raised and mindful of Earth. Blue Sushi Sake Grill is all about uniting sustainable, bold ingredients while creating memorable dining experiences fueled by inspired food, good conversation and positive vibes. $75 value.
Charlie Hustle Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
We celebrate home by giving people a way to express their allegiance to their hometown, university, or community. We celebrate what makes people happy. From our products to our customers, our team, our partners, our purpose is to spread joy by celebrating what matters to everyone.
It's why our purpose is to Celebrate Your Story.
Deer Antler + Peruvian Opal Statement Necklace
$60
Starting bid
Naturally shed deer antler tip is showcased by the varying colors of gorgeous Peruvian opal and sterling silver beads. Total length is 30". Handmade by a local artist.
Brown & Loe Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy American comfort food crafted in a bistro that honors the architectural details of the 1920's bank that houses the restaurant. Ingredients are locally sourced and the menu is both varied and inspired. Certificate value $25
KC Zoo & Aquarium Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Take yourself and 3 besties to visit the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium! The 200+ acre park features more than 1700 animals and was ranked as the #1 zoo for African animals, chimpanzees and kangaroo exhibits. The new Sobela Ocean Aquarium showcases nearly 8000 aquatic animals in 34 habitats. Includes four regular admission tickets good through 12/31/25.
Cycle 66
$10
Starting bid
Join hundreds of cyclists in Edmond, OK for the Cycle 66 - a benefit ride along historic Route 66! At nearly 400 miles, Oklahoma is home to the longest drivable stretch of Route 66 and the Cycle 66 honors the nostalgia and long legacy of this iconic highway. The auction winner can choose a 10, 18, 33 or 66 mile route.
EB and Co. Jewelry Pack + Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Show your KC pride with these adorable pieces from EB and Co! Includes KC Current earrings, KC Royals earrings and #87 Travis Kelce KC Chiefs earrings, along with a $25 gift card!
Sig Sauer KILO5K 7x25mm Laser Rangefinder
$200
Starting bid
DETAILS
The new KILO5K 7x25 mm laser rangefinder monocular has a maximum reflective range of 5,000 yards and includes Applied Ballistics Ultralite onboard along with environmental sensors and supports BDX External (BDX-X) for connecting to external devices such as Kestrel and Garmin devices. The Gen II LightWave DSP engine features new target modes: Extended Range (XR) and Fog mode along with First, Best and Last target. The rangefinder incorporates a segmented OLED display which provides range to target, elevation holdover and wind holds. All new KILO rangefinders connect with the BaseMap app to provide remote waypoints on ranged targets and can be fully configured with the SIG SAUER BDX App. Learn more about connecting with BaseMap. All KILO K Series rangefinders leverage Low Energy / Long Range Bluetooth 5.x for multipoint Bluetooth connections and improved connectivity to BDX enabled riflescopes and sights. The KILO5K ships with a black/grey carry pouch and lanyard.
FEATURES:
- Gen II Lightwave DSP Ranging Engine With Extended Range (XR) Mode
- Onboard Environmental Sensors for Real-time Ballistic Calculations
- Drop Remote Waypoints With Basemap App
- Applied Ballistics Ultralite With Complete AB Bullet Database, Up to 25 Custom Bullet Profiles and 8 Onboard Ballistic Group
- BDX 2.0 Enabled With Low Energy, Long Range Bluetooth
Fox & Pearl Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Voted #10 best new restaurant in America and a James Beard Foundation semi finalist in 2020, Fox and Pearl artfully blends the chef's French culinary training with traditional regionally inspired comfort foods. Fox and Pearl is housed in a 117-year-old brick building at the edge of the Crossroads district on Kansas City's history Westside neighborhood. Certificate value $75
Kendra Scott Caitlin Silver Crystal Stud Earrings
$20
Starting bid
Cailin Silver Crystal Stud Earrings in White CZ
A timeless style designed to create an elegant silhouette. The Cailin Silver Crystal Stud Earrings in White CZ are a showstopping statement that draw light in from all angles, turning heads in your direction. Perfect for dressing up any look and minimal enough for everyday wear, these crystal studs are a soon-to-be favorite in your collection.
Metal: Rhodium Over Brass
Material: White CZ
Closure: Earpost
Size: 0.38"L X 0.27"W
Messenger Coffee Gift Pack
$25
Starting bid
Messenger Coffee Company sources their coffee directly from the farmers, building relationships that focus on high quality products and supporting the producers and their communities. This gift pack includes one lb of Wake Up! It's Match Day, celebrating our KC Current team and one lb of Landline Blend light roast and custom Messengers gear including a gorgeous coffee mug, really cool tumbler, note pad and exceptional Sandlot Goods canvas tote bag.
Fluff Hardware Rocky Mountain Earrings
$15
Starting bid
Mountain stamped pendants that hang from 14 karat gold filled ear wires.
Gold pendant pieces are made of raw brass and can be polished the same as all other precious metals.
Large Glass Terrarium
$15
Starting bid
Cultivate some cute greenery with this adorable terrarium! Easy to care for and grows well with indirect light.
Life and Death Designs By Julia
$20
Starting bid
Add a gorgeous piece of insect art to your space with this hand pinned rice paper butterfly. Ethically sourced and captive raised butterfly from Sulawesi in Indonesia.
Simms Fall Run Insulated Vest
$30
Starting bid
Packable warmth that is breathable, lightweight and soft. PrimaLoft Black Eco insulation and recycled polyester made with post-consumer recyled content. Mens size XL
Cinder Block Brewery Swag Bag
$30
Starting bid
Includes retro vibe t-shirt unisex XL, groovy hat, coozie, stickers and a $25 gift card!
Girls Night In
$25
Starting bid
Grab a few of your besties for a sip and paint night! Includes five paint by numbers tote bags and two bottles of 2022 Unity white wine blend b Triple 3 Vineyard in Washington, MO.
Hand-Woven Basket
$15
Starting bid
Beautiful hand-woven Cherokee style double wall basket made by local weaving artist Lynn Michael.
If It Looks Like a Duck...
$30
Starting bid
The Shot Caller is a single reed duck call with lots of built in rasp and delivers some of the sharpest chatter and cuts available. It has enough built in duck to be super easy to operate but not too much to where it restricts its wide range of sounds. The Shot Caller has proven itself as a champion on stage in Meat Style duck calling contest and also placed in the Top 5 in the World “Live” Duck Calling Championship. Includes caller and Ducks Unlimited coozie.
Medium Glass Terrarium
$10
Starting bid
Cultivate some cute greenery with this adorable terrarium! Easy to care for and grows well with indirect light.
Honeycomb Stained Glass
$30
Starting bid
Stunning handmade stained glass honeycomb from Lawrence artist Darlene Schillaci.
Gearhead Adventure Pack
$50
Starting bid
Includes a convertible Fjallraven bag/backpack, stickers, leather wallet by Thread, Rumpl beer blanket, Loutus and Luna beaded bracelet and a $50 Gearhead gift card!
