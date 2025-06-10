Missouri GO WYLD 2025 Silent Auction

Details The KILO6K-HDX Gen II Rangefinding Binocular delivers a wide variety of capabilities in a compact optical system designed for rugged environments. With a reengineered housing and armor, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II delivers the benefits of a larger 42mm objective lens while maintaining a slim, streamlined profile that won’t weigh you down. Upgraded with SIG SAUER’s HDX™ lens system to improve light transmission and optical resolution, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II features a redesigned rubber armor and updated textures around the main focus wheel and diopter adjustment rings for improved ergonomics. Complete with SIG SAUER’s Archery Mode, Applied Ballistics Ultralight, and onboard environmental sensors, the KILO6K-HDX Gen II can connect with external devices from Kestrel and Garmin to deliver real-time environmental data and customized ballistic solutions. The KILO6K-HDX Gen II gives users the ability to create remote waypoints on ranged targets via onX Hunt and BaseMap mobile apps. The KILO6K-HDX Gen II features SIG SAUER’s powerful Gen II Lightwave DSP Ranging Engine, the same laser that has helped KILO series rangefinders dominate the hunting and long- range shooting space for a decade. Fully backed by SIG SAUER’s INFINITE GUARANTEE™. FEATURES *Less than one foot range resolution for short range accuracy *Onboard temperature, pressure, and humidity sensors for accurate real-time ballistics calculations *5 target modes; first, best, last, fog, and extended range *5 range modes; applied ballistics, Ultralight (BDX-U), applied ballistics external (BDX-X), angled modified range (AMR), line of sight (LOS), archery (ARCH) *Applied Ballistics Ultralight with complete AB bullet database, up to 25 custom ballistic profiles and 8 preset onboard ballistics groups *BDX 2.0 enabled with low energy, long range Bluetooth *Hyperscan provides 4 range updates per second in scan mode while Rangelock reports the last range results when ranging distant targets

