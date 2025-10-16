Mistletoe & Mutts 2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A selection of Elder Forest body care items for you and your furbaby, coffee, dog bakery cookies, and a gift card giant dog toys, giant nuttie, Jones beef knuckle, Woodies' dog chews, & dog jerky.
Value: $220
Starting bid
A curated selection of items for the dog mom who loves her furbaby. The basket contains a bottle of Chardonnay, wine bottle holder, dog pillow, sign, kitchen towel, erasers, socks, bracelet, mug, ceramic dog, pencils, picture frame, mouse pad, tissue box holder, wristlet purse, notebooks, and a darling stuffed animal dog wearing a necklace for her favorite hooman.
Donated by Marcia Anderson.
Value: $157
Starting bid
Starting Strength 1 month membership, and a t-shirt.
Value: $590
Starting bid
Symphony Jams basket containing assorted jams and jelly, coffee and teas. Provided by small local business owners Jeff and Josie Grim and for those who want to Jump Around, 4-60 minute passes to Rockin' Jump & 4 slices of pizza, a massage gun when you overindulge in jumping around, dolphin toy for your furbaby, and $50 off birthday party.
Value: $223
Starting bid
Ohio made items-maple syrup, soap, tea sachets, honey, lip balm, Locust Table gift card $50, North Face jacket (L), speaker, stuffed moose, 2 travel coffee mugs compliments of LogoSpeed.
Value: $403
Starting bid
Compliments from our pals at OSU Veterinary! A fantastic basket of OSU themed items for you and your pooch!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Highland stuffed cow, dog treats, a $100 gift voucher for a photography session, LickiMat, paw washer for those muddy fields chasing coos! Stay warm with 2 travel coffee mugs, 2 glass coffee mugs, small coffee, gourmet coffee spoons and a special water bottle that helps you stay hydrated by Hidratespark and LogoSpeed!
Value: $290
Starting bid
Pet Honesty items to give your furbaby a happy and healthy life; water additive, salmon oil, multi vitamins, pain balm and play time with Marty the Zebra toy and Fluff Trough elevated food/water bowls, treats, toys, and pooper scooper.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Teef! for life dental powder, bowl, water additive, to keep your furbabies chompers strong and shiny. Nuttie, toys, crate cleaner and a silicon feeder by Fluff Trough feeder, Jones Chews, and pet spray.
Value: $213
Starting bid
Take time away to enjoy a relaxing stay at The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center. You get a one night stay and breakfast for two. Enjoy the many restaurants in the Polaris area. Gift cards for Cameron Mitchell restaurants, a bag of coffee, mug and gift card for Maple Street Biscuit Company, Benihana, and The Cheesecake Factory and stuffed toys for your furbabies when you return home!
Value: $345
Starting bid
Raising Cane's Swag bag with a gift card and Graeter's loves hoomans and their furbabies with this tote full of dog toys, dog treats, gift card, beanie, and cold weather gear to enjoy while eating ice cream!
Value: $175
Starting bid
Ann Nagle, owner of Hoof Tracks Studios created a fully calf skin lined with a chocolate caracol embossed leather and antique brass accents purse and a basket of sweet smelling candles, melts and car fresheners from Benny+Jo.
Value: $335
Starting bid
It's easier to drink beer when you have gear! Shawnee Station Tees in (XL) & (S), Maumee Bag Hat, 32 Degrees roll-able jacket, Shawnee Station and a Nocterra gift cards.
Value: $198
Starting bid
Custom Carruth Studio pet sculpture and Turkish Glass necklace by Liam Shard Jewelry and photography session from Touch of Class for you and your family or furbaby.
Value: $299
Starting bid
Photo session from Simply Dog Photography, Mutts & Co gift card, K9 resort gift certificate and toys.
Value: $615
Starting bid
Edwards Family Dental provides a range of items to keep your mouth in sparkling shape. Mouthwash, whitening trays, toothpaste, Oral B electric toothbrush, water bottle and lip balm.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Seventh Son Long Sleeve Shirt (M) & gift card, Ill Mannered Growler & T Shirt (L), Getaway glass and coozie, Asterisk Supper Club Gift Card and Combustion gift card and a collar for your furbaby. A special thank you to Ann Nagle, owner of Hoof Tracks Studios for her beautiful leather items.
Value: $313
Starting bid
Steve's Real Food - Pet Food gear for you and your hooman. A backpack, 2 bags of freeze dried food, poop dispenser, leash, and hooman socks and a basket buzzing with bee stuffed toys, Combs honey and soap, honey spoons, and napkins.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Free exam with Dr. Ashlie Saffire, Columbus' premier feline specialist at Faithful Friends Veterinary Clinic and Cat Specialty Center. The cat carrier contains cat specific fun food puzzle, Miir coffee, stress spray, cat comb, coupons for kitty litter and toys for your discerning feline.
Value: $290
Starting bid
Nutri Hay and Rabbit treats , guinea pig treats, guinea pig dental and deodorizer from Lefaber Company
Value: $85
Starting bid
Laser Loft provides a gift card, skincare moisturizer, after spa kit in a velvet cosmetic bag and a custom Turkish glass necklace from Liam Shard Jewelry.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend in Dublin with a 2 night stay at Staybridge Suites and restaurant and entertainment options from:
Graeter's Ice cream
Katzinger's Deli
Cameron Mitchell restaurants
Z Cucina restaurant
PINS Mechanical
JM Botanicals sugar scrub, body oil and bath bomb
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt
Dublin Rec Center Passes
Good Bodies Fitness Certificate
The Cupcakery
Urban Meyer's Pint House
Irish tea, Irish cookies and mini bottles of Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur
Value: $1,060
Starting bid
Pet Honesty Calming chews, vitamins, allergy support, salmon oil additive, pet stain remover and Best Shot Shampoo, conditioner, crate & cage cleaner, dental water additive, Natural World Nutties and Woodies, Jones knuckle bones, toys, treats, and pet deodorizer.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Custom print of everyone's favorite beagle on the links.
Starting bid
Autographed photo by Chevy Chase from the movie "Caddyshack"
Starting bid
Two bottles of Woodenville bourbon.
2020 Award winning Woodenville Straight Bourbon and Woodenville Port Cask Bourbon.
Bottles will be shipped to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
750 ML bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon and barrel aged tobacco cigars.
Items will be shipped to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Create your own Italian dinner with the pizza stone & plate, or dine at Borgata Pizza Cafe, The Kitchen or Donatos and a certificate for a 5 bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14-18 people with private Wine Advisor
Value: $450
Starting bid
Lowry Bros custom tray, Crumbl cookies gift card, River Lane custom gingerbread mug and snowflake ornament, On Paper - Stationery gift cards.
Value: $255
Starting bid
Aladdin's Eatery in Worthington provides this basket of Lebanese wine, Z'atar spices, baklava, fresh bread and a gift card.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Beechwold Veterinary Clinic provides this basket of OSU water bottle, beanie, travel cup, coozie, hat, scarf, and coasters and a complimentary office visit for your furbaby.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Range experience at Blackwing Shooting Center for 2, gift certificates to Rusty Bucket, Chicken Salad Chick and A Matter of Steak and one month membership at Endeavor Fitness.
Value: $385
Starting bid
Bark Box certificate, toys and snacks, Simple Dog Jerky, Best Shot Shampoo, conditioner, crate & cage cleaner, dental water additive, Natural World Nutties and Woodies, Jones large knuckle bone, toys and treats, and pet deodorizer.
Value: $275
Starting bid
Original 11x14 pet portrait by Joleanna, dog toys, and Simple Dog Jerky.
Value: $288
Starting bid
Orange Theory passes, lip balm, water bottle, portable massager, sweatshirt, pet joint supplement, Running Company gift card, towel, and stress squeeze and Bears Bagels provides a box with bagel chips, gift card, strawberry & rosemary jam, and whole bean coffee, and an Original Pancake House mug and gift card.
Value: $400
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, live plant and gift card from the Plant Gays, 2 glasses from Gay Fad glass boutique, Samson's menswear gift card, dog toy and Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 2
Value: $374
Starting bid
Hollywood Feed large dog bed filled with Hollywood Feed toys and treats for your furbaby and for your hooman Sunny Street mug and gift card, coupons for cold brew, Brush Crazy winter painting and gift card, Bermuda print and dog toy
Value: $300
Starting bid
Range USA passes, Endeavor Fitness 1 month membership, Vittoria restaurant and Matter of Steak gift cards and a toy for your furbaby.
Value: $320
Starting bid
Basket of cat and dog treats and toys and a certificate for a visit for your furbaby compliments of Good Life Veterinary Clinic.
Value: $225
Starting bid
This certificate is good for a wine tasting for you and up to 20 guests.
You and your guests will try 6 of our 90+ point rated wines, where 10% of purchases will go back to your nonprofit of choice.
Also included, our beautiful “Happy New Year” shimmer bottle!
Starting bid
Unframed photographic color print on canvas featuring a portion of an excavated wall fresco called "The Minoan Procession" showing three men carrying amphora (jugs) of wine, from the island of Crete, painted around 1,600 B.C. The print is 36" x 24". From the collection of Tim Brooks and Ed Swiech.
Value: $313
Starting bid
Framed lithographs of the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings in walnut frames, measuring 16" x 44"
Value: $358
Starting bid
Foursome and golf cart at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Foursome and cart at York Golf Club.
Value: $385
Starting bid
Swarovski crystal purse Dazzling Classic Beauty Black. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.
Starting bid
Swarovski crystal purse in the shape of a cat. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.
Starting bid
Swarovski crystal purse to glam up that football game. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.
Starting bid
Swarovski crystal purse with tropical parrots. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.
Starting bid
Swarovski crystal purse in the shape of a globe with a sun and moon. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.
Starting bid
Custom jewelry set created by April Cottle, owner of Hand Twist Jewelry.
Value: $100
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