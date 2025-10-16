Hosted by

Ohio Pet Charities
Sales closed

Mistletoe & Mutts 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1554 Polaris Pkwy #325, Columbus, OH 43240, USA

Elder Forest for you and your furbaby item
Elder Forest for you and your furbaby item
Elder Forest for you and your furbaby
$50

Starting bid

A selection of Elder Forest body care items for you and your furbaby, coffee, dog bakery cookies, and a gift card giant dog toys, giant nuttie, Jones beef knuckle, Woodies' dog chews, & dog jerky.

Value: $220

Diva Dogs and Canine Cupids item
Diva Dogs and Canine Cupids
$50

Starting bid

A curated selection of items for the dog mom who loves her furbaby. The basket contains a bottle of Chardonnay, wine bottle holder, dog pillow, sign, kitchen towel, erasers, socks, bracelet, mug, ceramic dog, pencils, picture frame, mouse pad, tissue box holder, wristlet purse, notebooks, and a darling stuffed animal dog wearing a necklace for her favorite hooman.

Donated by Marcia Anderson.

Value: $157

Starting Strength Gym Membership item
Starting Strength Gym Membership
$75

Starting bid

Starting Strength 1 month membership, and a t-shirt.

Value: $590

Jump Around Jam Session! item
Jump Around Jam Session! item
Jump Around Jam Session!
$40

Starting bid

Symphony Jams basket containing assorted jams and jelly, coffee and teas. Provided by small local business owners Jeff and Josie Grim and for those who want to Jump Around, 4-60 minute passes to Rockin' Jump & 4 slices of pizza, a massage gun when you overindulge in jumping around, dolphin toy for your furbaby, and $50 off birthday party.

Value: $223

Stay warm inside and out Ohio! item
Stay warm inside and out Ohio! item
Stay warm inside and out Ohio!
$50

Starting bid

Ohio made items-maple syrup, soap, tea sachets, honey, lip balm, Locust Table gift card $50, North Face jacket (L), speaker, stuffed moose, 2 travel coffee mugs compliments of LogoSpeed.

Value: $403

OSU For You and Your Pooch!
$50

Starting bid

Compliments from our pals at OSU Veterinary! A fantastic basket of OSU themed items for you and your pooch!

Value: $200

Highland Cows and Coffee! item
Highland Cows and Coffee! item
Highland Cows and Coffee!
$45

Starting bid

Highland stuffed cow, dog treats, a $100 gift voucher for a photography session, LickiMat, paw washer for those muddy fields chasing coos! Stay warm with 2 travel coffee mugs, 2 glass coffee mugs, small coffee, gourmet coffee spoons and a special water bottle that helps you stay hydrated by Hidratespark and LogoSpeed!

Value: $290

Zootopia Fun with Marty the Zebra item
Zootopia Fun with Marty the Zebra item
Zootopia Fun with Marty the Zebra
$25

Starting bid

Pet Honesty items to give your furbaby a happy and healthy life; water additive, salmon oil, multi vitamins, pain balm and play time with Marty the Zebra toy and Fluff Trough elevated food/water bowls, treats, toys, and pooper scooper.

Value: $140

Toofs and Toys item
Toofs and Toys item
Toofs and Toys
$45

Starting bid

Teef! for life dental powder, bowl, water additive, to keep your furbabies chompers strong and shiny. Nuttie, toys, crate cleaner and a silicon feeder by Fluff Trough feeder, Jones Chews, and pet spray.

Value: $213

Polaris' Stars item
Polaris' Stars
$95

Starting bid

Take time away to enjoy a relaxing stay at The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center. You get a one night stay and breakfast for two. Enjoy the many restaurants in the Polaris area. Gift cards for Cameron Mitchell restaurants, a bag of coffee, mug and gift card for Maple Street Biscuit Company, Benihana, and The Cheesecake Factory and stuffed toys for your furbabies when you return home!

Value: $345

We all scream for icecream and tendies! item
We all scream for icecream and tendies! item
We all scream for icecream and tendies!
$35

Starting bid

Raising Cane's Swag bag with a gift card and Graeter's loves hoomans and their furbabies with this tote full of dog toys, dog treats, gift card, beanie, and cold weather gear to enjoy while eating ice cream!

Value: $175

This all smells amazing! item
This all smells amazing! item
This all smells amazing!
$50

Starting bid

Ann Nagle, owner of Hoof Tracks Studios created a fully calf skin lined with a chocolate caracol embossed leather and antique brass accents purse and a basket of sweet smelling candles, melts and car fresheners from Benny+Jo.

Value: $335

Freezing Cold Beer and Warm Gear item
Freezing Cold Beer and Warm Gear
$65

Starting bid

It's easier to drink beer when you have gear! Shawnee Station Tees in (XL) & (S), Maumee Bag Hat, 32 Degrees roll-able jacket, Shawnee Station and a Nocterra gift cards.

Value: $198

The Sculpture Garden item
The Sculpture Garden item
The Sculpture Garden
$50

Starting bid

Custom Carruth Studio pet sculpture and Turkish Glass necklace by Liam Shard Jewelry and photography session from Touch of Class for you and your family or furbaby.

Value: $299

Simply Dog Photography & pooch pampering item
Simply Dog Photography & pooch pampering
$75

Starting bid

Photo session from Simply Dog Photography, Mutts & Co gift card, K9 resort gift certificate and toys.

Value: $615

All Smiles from Edwards Family Dental item
All Smiles from Edwards Family Dental
$35

Starting bid

Edwards Family Dental provides a range of items to keep your mouth in sparkling shape. Mouthwash, whitening trays, toothpaste, Oral B electric toothbrush, water bottle and lip balm.

Value: $150

My hooman likes beer so we run! item
My hooman likes beer so we run! item
My hooman likes beer so we run!
$75

Starting bid

Seventh Son Long Sleeve Shirt (M) & gift card, Ill Mannered Growler & T Shirt (L), Getaway glass and coozie, Asterisk Supper Club Gift Card and Combustion gift card and a collar for your furbaby. A special thank you to Ann Nagle, owner of Hoof Tracks Studios for her beautiful leather items.

Value: $313

Bee prepared for Steve! item
Bee prepared for Steve! item
Bee prepared for Steve!
$25

Starting bid

Steve's Real Food - Pet Food gear for you and your hooman. A backpack, 2 bags of freeze dried food, poop dispenser, leash, and hooman socks and a basket buzzing with bee stuffed toys, Combs honey and soap, honey spoons, and napkins.

Value: $125

Thundercats! item
Thundercats!
$85

Starting bid

Free exam with Dr. Ashlie Saffire, Columbus' premier feline specialist at Faithful Friends Veterinary Clinic and Cat Specialty Center. The cat carrier contains cat specific fun food puzzle, Miir coffee, stress spray, cat comb, coupons for kitty litter and toys for your discerning feline.

Value: $290

Could have bought a squirrel or guinea pig! item
Could have bought a squirrel or guinea pig! item
Could have bought a squirrel or guinea pig!
$25

Starting bid

Nutri Hay and Rabbit treats , guinea pig treats, guinea pig dental and deodorizer from Lefaber Company

Value: $85

Laser Loft Beautification item
Laser Loft Beautification
$90

Starting bid

Laser Loft provides a gift card, skincare moisturizer, after spa kit in a velvet cosmetic bag and a custom Turkish glass necklace from Liam Shard Jewelry.

Value: $350

A weekend in Dublin! item
A weekend in Dublin!
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekend in Dublin with a 2 night stay at Staybridge Suites and restaurant and entertainment options from:

Graeter's Ice cream

Katzinger's Deli

Cameron Mitchell restaurants

Z Cucina restaurant

PINS Mechanical

JM Botanicals sugar scrub, body oil and bath bomb

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt

Dublin Rec Center Passes

Good Bodies Fitness Certificate

The Cupcakery

Urban Meyer's Pint House

Irish tea, Irish cookies and mini bottles of Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur

Value: $1,060

Pet Honesty Calming Support item
Pet Honesty Calming Support item
Pet Honesty Calming Support
$50

Starting bid

Pet Honesty Calming chews, vitamins, allergy support, salmon oil additive, pet stain remover and Best Shot Shampoo, conditioner, crate & cage cleaner, dental water additive, Natural World Nutties and Woodies, Jones knuckle bones, toys, treats, and pet deodorizer.

Value: $200

Snoopy on the Course item
Snoopy on the Course
$325

Starting bid

Custom print of everyone's favorite beagle on the links.

Chevy Chase signed photo item
Chevy Chase signed photo
$325

Starting bid

Autographed photo by Chevy Chase from the movie "Caddyshack"

Woodenville Award Winning Bourbon Pair item
Woodenville Award Winning Bourbon Pair
$250

Starting bid

Two bottles of Woodenville bourbon.

2020 Award winning Woodenville Straight Bourbon and Woodenville Port Cask Bourbon.

Bottles will be shipped to the winning bidder.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Cigars item
Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Cigars
$350

Starting bid

750 ML bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon and barrel aged tobacco cigars.

Items will be shipped to the winning bidder.

Ciao Wine and Italian Lovers item
Ciao Wine and Italian Lovers item
Ciao Wine and Italian Lovers
$65

Starting bid

Create your own Italian dinner with the pizza stone & plate, or dine at Borgata Pizza Cafe, The Kitchen or Donatos and a certificate for a 5 bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14-18 people with private Wine Advisor

Value: $450

Cookies for Santa item
Cookies for Santa
$65

Starting bid

Lowry Bros custom tray, Crumbl cookies gift card, River Lane custom gingerbread mug and snowflake ornament, On Paper - Stationery gift cards.

Value: $255

Aladdin's Basket item
Aladdin's Basket item
Aladdin's Basket item
Aladdin's Basket
$35

Starting bid

Aladdin's Eatery in Worthington provides this basket of Lebanese wine, Z'atar spices, baklava, fresh bread and a gift card.

Value: $150

Beechwold Buckeyes item
Beechwold Buckeyes
$35

Starting bid

Beechwold Veterinary Clinic provides this basket of OSU water bottle, beanie, travel cup, coozie, hat, scarf, and coasters and a complimentary office visit for your furbaby.

Value: $150

A Date at Blackwing Shooting Center item
A Date at Blackwing Shooting Center
$75

Starting bid

Range experience at Blackwing Shooting Center for 2, gift certificates to Rusty Bucket, Chicken Salad Chick and A Matter of Steak and one month membership at Endeavor Fitness.

Value: $385

Days of Bark Box and Toys item
Days of Bark Box and Toys item
Days of Bark Box and Toys
$50

Starting bid

Bark Box certificate, toys and snacks, Simple Dog Jerky, Best Shot Shampoo, conditioner, crate & cage cleaner, dental water additive, Natural World Nutties and Woodies, Jones large knuckle bone, toys and treats, and pet deodorizer.

Value: $275


Joleanna portrait of a pooch item
Joleanna portrait of a pooch
$60

Starting bid

Original 11x14 pet portrait by Joleanna, dog toys, and Simple Dog Jerky.

Value: $288

Orange you Fit so enjoy those carbs! item
Orange you Fit so enjoy those carbs! item
Orange you Fit so enjoy those carbs!
$75

Starting bid

Orange Theory passes, lip balm, water bottle, portable massager, sweatshirt, pet joint supplement, Running Company gift card, towel, and stress squeeze and Bears Bagels provides a box with bagel chips, gift card, strawberry & rosemary jam, and whole bean coffee, and an Original Pancake House mug and gift card.

Value: $400

Love is Love item
Love is Love
$70

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, live plant and gift card from the Plant Gays, 2 glasses from Gay Fad glass boutique, Samson's menswear gift card, dog toy and Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 2

Value: $374

Hollywood Feed for the Soul item
Hollywood Feed for the Soul item
Hollywood Feed for the Soul
$60

Starting bid

Hollywood Feed large dog bed filled with Hollywood Feed toys and treats for your furbaby and for your hooman Sunny Street mug and gift card, coupons for cold brew, Brush Crazy winter painting and gift card, Bermuda print and dog toy

Value: $300

Eat, Shoot, Workout item
Eat, Shoot, Workout
$70

Starting bid

Range USA passes, Endeavor Fitness 1 month membership, Vittoria restaurant and Matter of Steak gift cards and a toy for your furbaby.

Value: $320

Good Life Veterinary Clinic Well Furbaby Basket item
Good Life Veterinary Clinic Well Furbaby Basket item
Good Life Veterinary Clinic Well Furbaby Basket
$65

Starting bid

Basket of cat and dog treats and toys and a certificate for a visit for your furbaby compliments of Good Life Veterinary Clinic.

Value: $225

OneHope Wine Tasting item
OneHope Wine Tasting
$25

Starting bid

This certificate is good for a wine tasting for you and up to 20 guests.

You and your guests will try 6 of our 90+ point rated wines, where 10% of purchases will go back to your nonprofit of choice.

Also included, our beautiful “Happy New Year” shimmer bottle!

The Minoan Procession item
The Minoan Procession
$75

Starting bid

Unframed photographic color print on canvas featuring a portion of an excavated wall fresco called "The Minoan Procession" showing three men carrying amphora (jugs) of wine, from the island of Crete, painted around 1,600 B.C. The print is 36" x 24". From the collection of Tim Brooks and Ed Swiech.

Value: $313

Sky scraper icons item
Sky scraper icons item
Sky scraper icons
$95

Starting bid

Framed lithographs of the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings in walnut frames, measuring 16" x 44"

Value: $358

Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club item
Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club item
Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club item
Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club
$95

Starting bid

Foursome and golf cart at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club.

Value: $450

York Golf Club item
York Golf Club item
York Golf Club
$80

Starting bid

Foursome and cart at York Golf Club.

Value: $385

Dazzling Classic Beauty Black item
Dazzling Classic Beauty Black item
Dazzling Classic Beauty Black
$215

Starting bid

Swarovski crystal purse Dazzling Classic Beauty Black. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.


Amber the Crystal Cat item
Amber the Crystal Cat item
Amber the Crystal Cat
$215

Starting bid

Swarovski crystal purse in the shape of a cat. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.

Glamorous Football item
Glamorous Football item
Glamorous Football
$215

Starting bid

Swarovski crystal purse to glam up that football game. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.

Feathered Friends item
Feathered Friends item
Feathered Friends
$215

Starting bid

Swarovski crystal purse with tropical parrots. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.

I'll give you the sun and the moon! item
I'll give you the sun and the moon! item
I'll give you the sun and the moon!
$215

Starting bid

Swarovski crystal purse in the shape of a globe with a sun and moon. Includes a bonus set of beautiful jewelry.

Hand Twist Jewelry Package item
Hand Twist Jewelry Package
$15

Starting bid

Custom jewelry set created by April Cottle, owner of Hand Twist Jewelry.


Value: $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!