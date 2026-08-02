Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes

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About this event
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Benefits
Receive premier logo placement on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.
Your business will be recognized as a leading sponsor of Mistletoe in Monroe and will receive eight complimentary tour tickets.
Only one available.
8 left!
Your business logo will be featured on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.
You will also receive six complimentary tour tickets.
Your business logo will be included on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.
You will also receive four complimentary tour tickets.
Your business or individual name will be included on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.
You will also receive two complimentary tour tickets.
$
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