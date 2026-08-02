A festive Christmas wreath with "Mistletoe in Monroe" written inside is displayed against a white background, with event details below.
Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

Hosted by

Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

About this event

Mistletoe in Monroe Christmas Tour of Homes

205 S Broad St

Monroe, GA 30655, USA

Mistletoe Sponsor item
Mistletoe Sponsor
$1,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits

Receive premier logo placement on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.

Your business will be recognized as a leading sponsor of Mistletoe in Monroe and will receive eight complimentary tour tickets.

Only one available.


Holly Sponsor item
Holly Sponsor
$500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your business logo will be featured on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.

You will also receive six complimentary tour tickets.


Evergreen Sponsor item
Evergreen Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your business logo will be included on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.

You will also receive four complimentary tour tickets.

Mistletoe Friend item
Mistletoe Friend
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your business or individual name will be included on the MWCA website, social media, tour map/ticket, and other event publications.

You will also receive two complimentary tour tickets.


Add a donation for Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

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