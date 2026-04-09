Mitchell Giving Gardens' Shop

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Brooks Contractor BR-1MG

This 100% compost blend is specially designed for those setting up their garden or farm for serious success. Having worked with local farmers on this blend, it is the perfect compost to plant directly into for those that would like to prepare their beds with an initial thick layer of compost (around 5”). These are often called “market gardens”, and can be built and planted right away.