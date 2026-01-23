Mitchell Giving Gardens's 5-year Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Did you fall in love with the dahlias in the Mitchell Giving Gardens this season? Now you can grow them yourself!
This bundle includes dahlia tubers from the MGG gardens in the following varieties: Cornel, Dad’s Favorite, Otto’s Thrill, Diva, Labyrinth, and Wisconsin Red.
A beautiful way to extend the magic of the gardens into your own backyard.
Valued @ $75
Starting bid
Katie Elkins is an artist based in Spruce Pine, originally from Birmingham, AL, whose life and work have been shaped by time spent in Western North Carolina, DC, Japan, and Germany.
A talented multimedia and ceramics artist, Katie turned to oil painting following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, finding strength and healing through the process.
Her recent work captures both her emotional landscape and the transformed Appalachian terrain, offering a deeply personal reflection of place and resilience.
Valued @ $80
Starting bid
Join Jim Smith for any two of his three-hour garden workshops focused on soil health and resilient gardening practices. These conversation-based sessions are open to all experience levels. Everyone is welcome.
Full workshop schedule can be requested by e-mailing:
RSVP prior to workshop day is required to attend a workshop.
Valued @ $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-hour home garden consultation and design with Christine Hodel of Sweet Carolina Gardens.
This offering includes:
Designed for small-scale garden projects, including vegetables, ornamentals, pollinator gardens, food forest concepts, and site troubleshooting.
Valued @ $150
Starting bid
Join thousands of growers, gardeners, and food advocates at the Organic Growers School 2026 Spring Conference in Mars Hill, NC with one full weekend pass!
This pass includes Saturday and Sunday admission to one of the Southeast’s most beloved gatherings for sustainable agriculture, gardening, and community learning—featuring inspiring speakers, hands-on workshops, and deep-rooted connections to land and food.
Valued @ $200
Starting bid
Celebrate the flavors of NC with this thoughtfully curated basket from TRACTOR.
Packed with pantry staples and specialty items sourced from regional producers, this collection is perfect for food lovers who value local agriculture and Appalachian-grown goodness.
Includes: Granola, Royal Red Stew, Wehrloom Honey Root Beer, Carolina Gold Sunflower Oil, Piedmont Pennies Cheese Bites, Tidewater Grain Brown Rice, Country Ham (Center Cut), Mackey’s Whole Peanuts, TRACTOR Key Chain, TRACTOR Magnet, TRACTOR Pin
Valued @ $50
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Kevin Doerner of Hearth Glass, this luminous glass heart is a timeless piece of functional art. Each paperweight is individually hand-blown, making it truly one of a kind.
Valued @ $55
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated collection of local treats and sips from Linville Falls Winery and friends, perfect for sharing (or savoring solo). This “Sweet Heart Set” features a mix of wines, handcrafted goodies, and cozy extras.
Includes:
Valued @ 150
Starting bid
Valued @ 35
Starting bid
Valued @ 35
